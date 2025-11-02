Is Karoline Leavitt Married? Everything to Know About Her Relationship Status

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Karoline Leavitt's Marital Status?

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio got married after three years together.

Karoline Leavitt's Husband Is 32 Years Older Than Her

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram They have a 32-year age gap.

Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in history, and her husband have a 32-year age gap. Although she was initially concerned, she eventually embraced their "very atypical love story" with her "incredible" husband. "He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board," said Leavitt.

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio Met in 2022

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Nicholas Riccio has been supportive of Karoline Leavitt's career.

Leavitt and Riccio met during her 2022 congressional campaign for a seat in New Hampshire. "A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she recalled during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show." She added, "I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends."

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio Welcomed Their Son in 2024

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio got engaged in December 2024.