OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Is Karoline Leavitt Married? Everything to Know About Her Relationship Status

is karoline leavitt married the white house press secretary husband nicholas riccio
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, tied the knot three years after their meeting at an event during her congressional campaign in 2022.

Nov. 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

What Is Karoline Leavitt's Marital Status?

is karoline leavitt married the white house press secretary husband nicholas riccio
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio got married after three years together.

Karoline Leavitt is a loving wife to her husband, Nicholas Riccio.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Wentworth by the Sea Country Club in January, just a few days before President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

"Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days! 😌🤍✨💍," Leavitt captioned the wedding photos she unveiled in March.

A successful real estate developer, Riccio established his own company, Riccio Enterprises, after taking a real estate course and pursuing a career in the field.

Karoline Leavitt's Husband Is 32 Years Older Than Her

is karoline leavitt married the white house press secretary husband nicholas riccio
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

They have a 32-year age gap.

Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in history, and her husband have a 32-year age gap.

Although she was initially concerned, she eventually embraced their "very atypical love story" with her "incredible" husband.

"He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board," said Leavitt.

Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio Met in 2022

is karoline leavitt married the white house press secretary husband nicholas riccio
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Nicholas Riccio has been supportive of Karoline Leavitt's career.

Leavitt and Riccio met during her 2022 congressional campaign for a seat in New Hampshire.

"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she recalled during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

She added, "I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends."

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio Welcomed Their Son in 2024

is karoline leavitt married the white house press secretary husband nicholas riccio
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio got engaged in December 2024.

Leavitt and Riccio expanded their family with the birth of their son, Nicholas Robert, on July 10, 2024.

She celebrated their firstborn's birthday in a July Instagram post, writing, "Today my sweet, happy, sensitive, funny, and handsome baby turned one. What a year it has been. There are no words to describe how much I love this little boy. I thank God every day for making me his mommy. Happy 1st Birthday, my beautiful son. Mama and Dada love you so much.💙"

Six months later, Riccio proposed to Leavitt after three years together.

