Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Everything to Know About Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary
Karoline Leavitt Is From New Hampshire
Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in history, was born in Atkinson, N.H., where her family owns an ice cream stand.
She attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. According to Leavitt, having a Catholic education "really formed" who she is.
"It taught me discipline, it brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community," she shared in a 2021 episode of "The Catholic Current" podcast.
Karoline Leavitt Graduated From College in 2019
In 2015, Leavitt received a scholarship to play football at Saint Anselm College. She graduated four years later with a degree in communications and politics.
Karoline Leavitt Began Working in the White House Press Office After Her College Graduation
Before her college graduation, Leavitt interned as a presidential writer at the White House during Donald Trump's first presidency. The experience later opened doors for her to serve as an assistant press secretary from 2019 to 2021.
After Trump's first term ended, Leavitt became communications director for Elise Stefanik before running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from New Hampshire in 2022. Although she lost the general election to Chris Pappas, she found her way back to the office when she joined Trump's 2024 campaign as the national press secretary.
Donald Trump Announced Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary in November 2024
In November 2024, Trump named Leavitt as White House press secretary, making her the youngest to hold the position in history at 27.
"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," the POTUS said. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."
Ron Ziegler, the previous youngest White House press secretary, held the record when Richard Nixon appointed him to the position at the age of 29 in 1969.
Karoline Leavitt Is Married to Nicholas Riccio
Leavitt married her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her, in January.
They got engaged in 2023, months after they met at a campaign event during her 2022 run for Congress.
"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she said of meeting Riccio. "I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love."
Although Leavitt reportedly had some hesitation due to their age gap, she later approved of the "very atypical love story" with her "incredible" husband.
"He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board," she continued.
Karoline Leavitt Is a Mom-of-One
On July 10, 2024, Leavitt and Riccio welcomed their first child together, Nicholas Robert.
"It's true when they say there's nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child," she wrote on Instagram. "My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing and I'm bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy."