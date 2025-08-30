Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Everything to Know About Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Is From New Hampshire

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt currently serves as the White House press secretary.

Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in history, was born in Atkinson, N.H., where her family owns an ice cream stand. She attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. According to Leavitt, having a Catholic education "really formed" who she is. "It taught me discipline, it brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community," she shared in a 2021 episode of "The Catholic Current" podcast.

Karoline Leavitt Graduated From College in 2019

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt attended college on a softball scholarship.

In 2015, Leavitt received a scholarship to play football at Saint Anselm College. She graduated four years later with a degree in communications and politics.

Karoline Leavitt Began Working in the White House Press Office After Her College Graduation

Source: MEGA She previously worked with Kayleigh McEnany.

Before her college graduation, Leavitt interned as a presidential writer at the White House during Donald Trump's first presidency. The experience later opened doors for her to serve as an assistant press secretary from 2019 to 2021. After Trump's first term ended, Leavitt became communications director for Elise Stefanik before running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from New Hampshire in 2022. Although she lost the general election to Chris Pappas, she found her way back to the office when she joined Trump's 2024 campaign as the national press secretary.

Donald Trump Announced Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary in November 2024

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in history.

In November 2024, Trump named Leavitt as White House press secretary, making her the youngest to hold the position in history at 27. "Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," the POTUS said. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again." Ron Ziegler, the previous youngest White House press secretary, held the record when Richard Nixon appointed him to the position at the age of 29 in 1969.

Karoline Leavitt Is Married to Nicholas Riccio

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio have a 32-year age gap.

Leavitt married her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her, in January. They got engaged in 2023, months after they met at a campaign event during her 2022 run for Congress. "A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she said of meeting Riccio. "I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love." Although Leavitt reportedly had some hesitation due to their age gap, she later approved of the "very atypical love story" with her "incredible" husband. "He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board," she continued.

Karoline Leavitt Is a Mom-of-One

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt welcomed her first child with Nicholas Riccio before their marriage.