Is 'Primetime' Based on a True Story? Inside the A24 Film Starring Robert Pattinson

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Former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen is not a fan of the new A24 film Primetime. Released on September 25, the Lance Oppenheim-directed film stars Robert Pattinson as Hansen as he "sets out to make television history" in 2006. "I never really set out to make a movie about Chris Hansen. I would hope in some ways, like, the amount of inspiration that his character has kind of given certain people who are involved in this for like years now, I hope [it's] some kind of compliment," Pattinson said at a press conference for Primetime in Italy on September 5. Pattinson also acknowledged Hansen's influence on the film and how he became increasingly fascinated by the former Dateline NBC correspondent while researching the role. "I think the more you watch a show, there's something like magnetic about his presence," he added. "I watched a show when I was younger and I didn't even think about it. I mean, when you kind of obsessively watch it, you realize there's a strange alchemy with what's going on with the status of the show and how it was directed and how things got together and the time period." He continued, "But something he's doing is the reason why people are still talking about that show 20 years later. And it's not to do necessarily solely with subject matter. I just think there was something about the show that was very groundbreaking, kind of breaking the rules of television." As the film continues to draw reactions from Hansen, questions have emerged about whether Primetime is a true story or a heavily fictionalized account.

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What Is 'Primetime' About?

Source: A24/YouTube Former 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen watched 'Primetime' ahead of its September 25 release.

According to its synopsis, A24's Primetime is set in 2006, when "To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history." The film's cast also includes Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine.

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Is 'Primetime' Based on a True Story?

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Source: A24/YouTube Robert Pattinson portrayed the former host in the new A24 film.

The film's creative team said Primetime was loosely inspired by Hansen and his work building the popular but controversial Dateline series To Catch a Predator. Airing from 2004 to 2007, the program sought to expose men attempting to meet minors they had contacted online, relying on adult volunteers from the watchdog group Perverted-Justice who posed as children and teenagers. The film also drew partial inspiration from the 2007 Esquire article "Tonight on Dateline, This Man Will Die," which examined a To Catch a Predator investigation involving Louis William "Bill" Conradt Jr. The Texas prosecutor died by suicide in November 2006 as law enforcement attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant. Meanwhile, the director clarified he never intended Primetime to be a conventional biopic about Hansen. He said he was more "blown away by the theatricality of how he went about dismantling people's lives." "He would go in there and he would essentially almost have superhuman abilities that felt mythological," Oppenheim explained to People. "He like could make someone who would desperately want to be anywhere else sit down and listen to him and and essentially have a conversation with him, even though they wanted to get out of there as quick as humanly possible."

What Did Chris Hansen Say About 'Primetime'?

Source: A24/YouTube; MEGA 'Primetime' hit the U.S. big screen on September 25.