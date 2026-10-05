Jesse Watters Says Pete Hegseth Refused to Hold His Drink at State Dinner Honoring Xi Jinping Amid Reports About Secretary's Alcohol Consumption

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Fox News host Jesse Watters revealed that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth refused to hold his beverage, citing worries about appearances, during President Donald Trump’s state dinner honoring Chinese Leader Xi Jinping.

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'I Can’t Be Seen Holding a Drink!'

Source: MEGA Fox News host Jesse Watters recently revealed an awkward interaction with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Watters spoke about the moment on the Fox News program The Five, explaining he asked Hegseth to hold his drink to avoid being photographed with it. “So then, we go in there — this is kind of embarrassing — they want to take pictures. And I turn around, I said, ‘Hegseth, can you hold my drink because I don’t want to have a drink in a picture.” According to Watters, Hegseth answered, “I can’t be seen holding a drink!”

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Hegseth's Alcohol Use Has Been Scrutinized

Source: MEGA Hegseth was one of many political figures that attended the state dinner for Xi Jinping that Trump hosted last month.

Hegseth has faced intense scrutiny over his alcohol consumption, which intensified after he was nominated for U.S. Secretary of Defense. A 2015 whistleblower complaint alleged that Hegseth was repeatedly drunk while acting as president of the Concerned Veterans for America “to the point of needing to be carried out of the organization’s events.”

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Hegseth's Former Colleagues Worried About His Drinking

Source: MEGA Several former colleagues of Hegseth have said they worried about his alcohol use.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, reportedly drank in ways that worried 10 former colleagues at the organization. Two of those former colleagues told NBC News that Hegseth smelled of alcohol before he went on the air to host Fox & Friends Weekend on more than a dozen occasions. They also said they heard him speak about being hungover while getting ready for the show or on set. Hegseth continues to face ongoing scrutiny over his alcohol consumption though he's denied the allegations against him. In addition to this anecdote, Watters shared impressions from the dinner, including encounters with tech industry leaders. He mentioned meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said he had trouble entering the venue because of an incorrect birthday entry. Watters also spoke with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who described his daily routine of wearing the same outfit and eating the same lunch to minimize decision-making.

The State Dinner Was a Chance for Political and Business Leaders to Mingle

Source: MEGA Trump hosted a state dinner for Xi to reciprocate the hospitality he received in China earlier this year.