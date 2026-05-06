'The Pitt' Star Isa Briones Calls Out Disrespectful Fans During Broadway Performance

Article continues below advertisement

Isa Briones, the talented star of “The Pitt,” expressed her frustration with disruptive audience members during her recent Broadway performance. The incident occurred while she portrayed music legend Connie Francis in the musical “Just in Time” at the Circle in the Square Theatre over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Isa Briones Interrupts Show to Address Audience Behavior

Source: MEGA She addressed the crowd after interruptions during a live performance.

In a passionate post on her Instagram Story, Briones criticized fans for their lack of respect. She stated, “Once again, Broadway is not a circus. Do not yell whatever you want at the performers.” This statement highlights her belief that live theater should be treated with reverence. Briones recounted a specific moment when an audience member shouted, “when are you going to finish your charts” just before she was about to sing “Who’s Sorry Now?” This prompted her to declare, “Y’all are p-----' me off,” emphasizing the negative impact such interruptions have on both performers and fellow audience members.

Article continues below advertisement

Viral Moment Sparks Debate on Theater Etiquette

Source: UNSPLASH The actress criticized fans in an Instagram story.

The actress concluded her post by sending “love and light” to her fans, urging them to recognize the importance of shared experiences in live performances. She reminded everyone, “You are occupying shared spaces and watching art,” reinforcing the idea that theatergoers should act with consideration. Representatives for Briones did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment, leaving fans curious about her stance on audience behavior. This incident is not an isolated occurrence; Briones previously addressed audience etiquette after another disruption. In a post from April, she advised fans to refrain from speaking to performers during shows unless prompted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Actress Calls for Respect

Source: MEGA She urged audiences to respect performers.

Briones asserted her identity in that instance, stating, “I’m not Dr. Santos. I’m not even Connie Francis. I am Isa Briones, one of the actors in the show you have paid to enjoy. So watch it respectfully.” Her candid remarks emphasize the importance of respecting performers as professionals. Having made her Broadway debut as Eurydice in “Hadestown” in 2024, Briones continues to shine in her role in “The Pitt,” where she plays Dr. Trinity Santos. The show has received critical acclaim, winning 13 Emmy Awards during its first season. Briones’ portrayal of Connie Francis in “Just in Time” adds another layer to her impressive career. The musical explores the rise of Bobby Darin, with Jeremy Jordan playing the lead role.

Broadway Culture Faces Growing Audience Challenges

Source: UNSPLASH The incident reignited discussion about theater etiquette.