Ivana Trump's Chilling Final Words to 'Forgotten' Son Eric Resurface 4 Years After Her Tragic Death

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Ivana Trump's sudden death in July 2022 shocked the world, but one haunting detail from her final hours continues to resonate years later. During an emotional funeral tribute, her youngest son, Eric Trump, revealed the chilling last words she shared with him the night before her tragic death.

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Eric Shared Ivana's Final Words

Source: mega 'Only the good die young,' Ivana Trump reportedly told her youngest son during their last conversation.

At Ivana's funeral service on July 20, 2022, Eric recalled the final conversation he had with his mother just hours before she died. According to reports, the former model and businesswoman was discussing her future and told her son she hoped to live to be 120 years old. Before ending the conversation, however, she delivered a remark that would take on heartbreaking significance after her death. "Only the good die young," Ivana reportedly told Eric, per The Express.

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Ivana's Death Shocked the Trump Family

Source: mega Ivana died on July 14, 2022, after suffering injuries from an accidental fall.

The mother of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric was found unresponsive at the bottom of a staircase inside her Manhattan townhouse on July 14, 2022. Ivana was 73 years old. Authorities later ruled her death an accident, concluding she suffered blunt impact injuries to her torso after falling down the home's steep spiral staircase.

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Spotlight Shifts to Donald Trump Jr.

Source: mega The 'forgotten son' spotlight has since passed on to Don Jr.

Despite Eric's "forgotten" label, the spotlight has shifted to Ivana's oldest son, Don Jr. The eldest Trump child made headlines following his wedding celebrations with Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend. Though the couple legally tied the knot in Florida on May 21, family and friends later gathered for a lavish Caribbean celebration. Notably absent from the festivities were President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump. "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Congratulations to Don and Bettina!"

'Internal Tensions'

Source: mega Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump were noticeably absent from Don Jr.'s recent wedding to Bettina Anderson.