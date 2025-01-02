Ivanka Trump Shows Off Impressive Bikini Body and Photos With Her 3 Kids in '2024 Wrapped' Video: Watch
Ivanka Trump marked the end 2024 by sharing a multitude of personal photos and videos on Instagram.
The New Year's Eve post — which was captioned, "2024 wrapped 🎞️🤎✨" — included the socialite showing off her fit figure in a bright blue bikini, pictures with husband Jared Kushner and their three kids as well shots from her travels.
She also featured photos from her workouts, an image of dad Donald Trump with her kids and a picture of herself and her little ones dressed up in motocross gear.
That same day, the blonde beauty, 43, revealed her goals for the future, writing on social media, "Looking ahead, I’m excited for the possibility and promise a new year brings. My intention for 2025 is to lean into love, courage, and purpose — and to keep growing through it all."
"Wishing you all a year of abundance, peace, and joy," the mother-of-three continued. "Here’s to fresh starts, deepening relationships, living with presence, being more gentle with ourselves and each other, and the beauty of what’s yet to come! Happy New Year’s Eve ! Love you all ✨."
As OK! reported, Ivanka announced in 2022 that she wouldn't be joining her father's campaign trail for the 2024 election, which he won this past November.
"I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said. "I do not plan to be involved in politics."
However, former Trump staffer Maggie Cordish recently told a news outlet the beauty pageant queen will have somewhat of a role in her father's second term.
"She’s still his daughter, and a trusted voice, so in that sense as an informal adviser, as we all are with our family members," Maggie explained of Ivanka's unofficial position. "It’s never going to be something that people are going to see publicly."
"Her children are in a sweet spot where they’re all critical ages, they’re tweens and teens, and it’s short. It’s really brief. She loves being with her children, and she’s found a lot of peace and happiness in her private life," she added of why the socialite stepped away from politics.
During a July 2024 appearance on "The Lex Fridman Podcast," Ivanka gave additional details as to why she's more interested in living her life privately.
"Politics is a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being," she spilled. "And you know, it’s a really rough business. So for me and my family, it feels right to not participate."