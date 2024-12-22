Ivanka Trump Will Act as an 'Informal Adviser' to Father Donald During His Second Presidential Term Despite Stepping Back From Politics: Sources
Ivanka Trump may slightly step back into the political spotlight.
According to insiders, the blonde beauty will act as an "informal advisor" to her father, Donald Trump, when he takes office for his second term in January 2025.
"She’s still his daughter, and a trusted voice, so in that sense as an informal adviser, as we all are with our family members," former Trump staffer Maggie Cordish claimed. "It’s never going to be something that people are going to see publicly."
"Her children are in a sweet spot where they’re all critical ages, they’re tweens and teens, and it’s short. It’s really brief. She loves being with her children, and she’s found a lot of peace and happiness in her private life," the confidant added.
“Being able to have an impact in that way, while allowing her the time to be prioritizing her young children and their privacy, is where she wants to be,” another source alleged.
Ivanka took a step back from politics after the right-wing leader left office in 2021 and has led a quiet life with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their kids in Miami, Fla. When asked about resuming her larger role when her father returned to the White House, the businesswoman made it clear she was choosing a different path.
"I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said in a statement in 2022. “I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
During a July 2024 appearance on "The Lex Fridman Podcast," Ivanka got candid about why she realized the job wasn't for her. "Politics is a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being," she admitted. "And you know, it’s a really rough business. So for me and my family, it feels right to not participate."
As OK! previously reported, the toll Donald's first term as President took on Ivanka's personal life was enough for her to keep her distance from the White House. "There were friends who turned their back on Ivanka and Jared because of Donald, and that was hurtful. Now she has a great life, her thoughts are she does not need to be working in the White House to make a difference," a separate insider claimed.
