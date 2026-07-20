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Ivanka Trump Cozies Up to Husband Jared Kushner While Watching the 2026 World Cup Finale Alongside Daddy Donald: Photos

ivanka trump jared kushner world cup
Source: MEGA; @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with husband Jared Kushner and dad Donald Trump.

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July 20 2026, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump turned the 2026 FIFA World Cup final into a family outing.

The first daughter shared a series of photos from the championship match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where she attended alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, her father, President Donald Trump, and several other members of the Trump family.

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image of Ivanka Trump shared behind-the-scenes photos from the trip, including a snapshot taken aboard Air Force One before arriving at MetLife Stadium.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump shared behind-the-scenes photos from the trip, including a snapshot taken aboard Air Force One before arriving at MetLife Stadium.

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Ivanka, 44, also gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at the trip by posting a video taken aboard Air Force One. The clip showed Donald looking out the aircraft window as the packed stadium came into view before the highly anticipated match.

“Next stop: World Cup ⚽️,” Ivanka wrote in the caption.

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Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram
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Ivanka and Jared Share a Sweet Moment

image of Ivanka Trump attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with her husband, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump and several members of the Trump family.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with her husband, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump and several members of the Trump family.

One of the standout photos also featured Ivanka cuddling up to Jared before kickoff.

The couple smiled as they embraced outdoors, with Ivanka wearing a chic butter-yellow striped halter dress with a plunging neckline. Jared kept his look classic in a crisp white button-down shirt and sunglasses, perfectly complementing his wife's polished style.

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image of Ivanka Trump also posed with her sister Tiffany Trump.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump also posed with her sister Tiffany Trump.

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The carousel also included a family photo featuring Tiffany Trump, who wore an elegant olive-green belted midi dress paired with black strappy heels as she posed alongside Ivanka before the group made its way into the stadium.

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Donald Congratulates Spain

image of Donald Trump congratulated Spain's players after their 1-0 victory over Argentina during the trophy presentation.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump congratulated Spain's players after their 1-0 victory over Argentina during the trophy presentation.

Following Spain's 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina, Donald congratulated members of the Spanish national team during the trophy presentation alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Before the final, the president also reflected on the growing popularity of the sport in the United States.

“It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it’s going to remain,” Donald said on Friday, July 17, during a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City. “This has really brought the world together.”

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Donald Floats Another U.S. World Cup Bid

Even before kickoff, Donald suggested that the United States should once again pursue hosting rights for a future FIFA World Cup.

“I had a great idea for Gianni: You have to do two countries. Announce us again next time, and then announce another country after that. It’ll take out some of the anger and the shock,” Donald said on Fox Sports. “Based on the numbers, we will be requesting it again immediately.”

Spain's Prime Minister Shares a Different Message

image of Donald Trump said the United States has become a ‘soccer country’ and suggested the nation should bid to host another FIFA World Cup.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the United States has become a ‘soccer country’ and suggested the nation should bid to host another FIFA World Cup.

Donald’s appearance alongside Spain’s champions comes months after he criticized Spain and threatened trade measures during a diplomatic dispute involving Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. He once called the country “hopeless” and referred to the citizens as “bad people.”

Ahead of the final, Pedro largely avoided revisiting that conflict in a column published by Spanish newspaper El País. Instead, he focused on what Spain's national squad represents both on and off the field.

“That’s the team that inspires passion. With the fluid, courageous style of play that defines us. But also with the values that shape our nation,” the Spanish prime minister wrote on Sunday, July 19.

“A Spain that conducts itself with humility and respect for its opponents. And that relies on collective talent to win and show the world the beloved and respected country it is,” he added.

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