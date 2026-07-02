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Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as He's Caught Awkwardly Walking Aboard Marine One: Watch

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA, @aaronrupar/X

Donald Trump continues to fuel health concerns after turning 80 in June.

July 2 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's health is under renewed scrutiny following recent footage of his awkward gait and slower pace while boarding Marine One on Wednesday, July 1.

Critics and medical observers have highlighted these moments as potential signs of physical or neurological decline. At the same time, White House officials and supporters maintain that the 80-year-old president remains in excellent health and dismiss the criticism as politically motivated amplification of minor incidents.

Video captured Trump transferring from his new Qatari-gifted $400 million Air Force One jet to Marine One during a trip to North Dakota. Observers noted him lurching side to side and favoring his left foot.

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Source: @atruparX

Journalist Aaron Rupar characterized the movement as laboring to board the aircraft.

“Trump walks like a guy failing a sobriety test, then labors to get into a helicopter,” Rupar wrote.

This follows a separate viral video from May where Trump appeared to sway and weave rather than walk in a straight line as he departed a press scrum to board Marine One for an event in Virginia.

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'That Was a Perfect Walk'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been moving slowly while boarding Air Force One in recent months.

The president was also seen moving slowly and using both hands to grip the aircraft banisters firmly during a January return to the White House, highlighting a cautious approach to stairs.

In response to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Trump’s latest zig-zagging, a White House spokesperson replied characteristically dismissively and vulgarly, saying, “You must be f---ing blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk.”

Medical experts and psychologists observing Trump have pointed to his walking gait, described as wide-based with a swing in his right leg, as a potential physical indicator of cognitive challenges.

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Dementia Rumors

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has fueled dementia rumors throughout his second term as president.

Some psychiatrists, such as Dr. Elisabeth Zoffmann, have suggested these movement changes, along with other behaviors, point to a potential diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Some specialists have identified a "wide-based" walk and a distinct swing in his right leg, suggesting that the president's physical symptoms may parallel early-stage neurological conditions.

'He Appears Unnaturally Immobile'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House insists Donald Trump is in 'excellent' health.

Physicians have raised alarms over Trump's repeated reliance on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Medical experts emphasize that MoCA is a dementia screening tool, not an intelligence test, and argue that its repeated administration points to behind-the-scenes monitoring for cognitive decline rather than a "flex" of extreme intelligence.

“His walk appears wide-based, and he has developed a swing of his right leg. He appears glued to the floor when he ‘dances’ for his audience. If caught on camera standing still, he appears unnaturally immobile,” Zoffmann said.

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