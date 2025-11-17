or
Ivanka Trump Turns Heads in Black Mini Dress While Paddleboarding in Miami: See Photos

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, turned heads in a sporty, black mini dress while enjoying a solo paddleboarding session in sunny Florida.

Profile Image

Nov. 17 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump is getting in a workout while under the sun.

Trump, 44, enjoyed a solo paddleboarding session on Saturday, November 15, in sunny Surfside, Florida.

Photo of Ivanka Trump was spotted in sunny Florida on a solo paddle boarding session.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump was spotted in sunny Florida on a solo paddle boarding session.

The Trump Heiress sported a black mini dress for the outing, pairing it with a black visor and wearing her long blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail for a chic, athletic look.

Trump kept her jewelry minimal, choosing only a delicate gold Van Cleef necklace to complete the look.

Photo of Ivanka Trump wore a black mini dress while getting her outdoor exercise.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump wore a black mini dress while getting her outdoor exercise.

Trump seems to be embracing the mini dress trend lately, as she was recently seen in a figure-hugging bodycon frock with a glamorous, silver, jewel-encrusted plunging neckline while celebrating her 44th birthday earlier this month.

Photo of The Trump heiress wore minimal jewelry for the outing.
Source: MEGA

The Trump heiress wore minimal jewelry for the outing.

Ivanka Trump

"A belated birthday celebration under the NYC lights with my favorite girls,” the former White House advisor captioned a carousel of photos on November 5, where she posed alongside the stunning New York City skyline.

“So beautiful you all!! Beautiful friendship you have ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another follower added, “Stunning dress🌟🌟beautiful ladies✨✨.”

Trump marked her 44th birthday on October 30, commemorating the occasion with a heartfelt tribute that reflected on everything she’s “learned, earned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace.”

Photo of Ivanka Trump was alone for the paddleboarding outing.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump was alone for the paddleboarding outing.

“Family remains the heartbeat of my life. Everything expands outward from there,” the mom-of-three told her social media followers. “Live in a way that makes both the child you once were and the person you are becoming proud.”

Ivanka received numerous birthday tributes on her special day, including from Kim Kardashian and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of her older brother, Donald Trump Jr.

"Happiest birthday to the smartest, kindest woman I know!” the SKIMS owner, 45, wrote. “I hope you're celebrating big! Love you! @ivankatrump this will always be one of my favorite pics of us!"

Photo of Ivanka Trump lives a low key life since choosing not to return to the White House as an advisor.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump lives a low key life since choosing not to return to the White House as an advisor.

Ivanka also showed off the countless "beautiful" flower arrangements that she was sent on her special day, writing over a video, "I just walked into the house, and I am blown away by my incredible friends and all the birthday love that they're showing me. I feel so blessed."

The former fashion designer has settled into a quieter, more family-focused chapter, opting out of her senior White House advisor role during her father Donald Trump’s second term to spend more time with her three kids, whom she shares with her husband, Jared Kushner.

