Ivanka Trump Turns Heads in Black Mini Dress While Paddleboarding in Miami: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump is getting in a workout while under the sun. Trump, 44, enjoyed a solo paddleboarding session on Saturday, November 15, in sunny Surfside, Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump was spotted in sunny Florida on a solo paddle boarding session.

Article continues below advertisement

The Trump Heiress sported a black mini dress for the outing, pairing it with a black visor and wearing her long blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail for a chic, athletic look. Trump kept her jewelry minimal, choosing only a delicate gold Van Cleef necklace to complete the look.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump wore a black mini dress while getting her outdoor exercise.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump seems to be embracing the mini dress trend lately, as she was recently seen in a figure-hugging bodycon frock with a glamorous, silver, jewel-encrusted plunging neckline while celebrating her 44th birthday earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Trump heiress wore minimal jewelry for the outing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"A belated birthday celebration under the NYC lights with my favorite girls,” the former White House advisor captioned a carousel of photos on November 5, where she posed alongside the stunning New York City skyline. “So beautiful you all!! Beautiful friendship you have ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another follower added, “Stunning dress🌟🌟beautiful ladies✨✨.” Trump marked her 44th birthday on October 30, commemorating the occasion with a heartfelt tribute that reflected on everything she’s “learned, earned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump was alone for the paddleboarding outing.

Article continues below advertisement

“Family remains the heartbeat of my life. Everything expands outward from there,” the mom-of-three told her social media followers. “Live in a way that makes both the child you once were and the person you are becoming proud.” Ivanka received numerous birthday tributes on her special day, including from Kim Kardashian and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of her older brother, Donald Trump Jr. "Happiest birthday to the smartest, kindest woman I know!” the SKIMS owner, 45, wrote. “I hope you're celebrating big! Love you! @ivankatrump this will always be one of my favorite pics of us!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump lives a low key life since choosing not to return to the White House as an advisor.