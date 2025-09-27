CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS Ivanka Trump's Dazzling Silver Gown Steals the Spotlight at Gala With Jared Kushner Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump stole the show in a silver gown at the Reform Alliance Gala, attending the event with her husband, Jared Kushner. OK! Staff Sept. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ivanka Trump dazzled in a striking silver gown during a gala night out with her husband, Jared Kushner. The stunning ensemble featured a scoop neckline and draped sleeves, perfectly complementing her elegant style. She also accessorized with matching silver heels and a chic black clutch.

Source: Mega Ivanka Trump attended the event with Jared Kushner.

She flaunted her style during Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Casino Night in Atlantic City, N.J., showcasing her fashion prowess in a sheer, semi-sheer dress. She also tried her hand at gambling with Rubin during the charity event. Trump, 43, styled her blonde locks straight for the event, while Kushner opted for a timeless black suit paired with a bow tie. The couple radiated happiness as they sat among A-list guests like Beyoncé and the pop star’s husband Jay-Z, who happens to be a cofounder of The Reform Alliance. Robert Kraft, Clara Wu Tsai, Daniel Loeb and Meek Mill are also among the group’s cofounders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump paired her gown with silver heels and a chic black clutch.

“An incredible evening supporting @Reform and their commitment to the mission of transforming probation and parole to forge real pathways to work, wellbeing and success,” the first daughter posted on her Instagram account. She added: “Proud to support our friends Reform CEO @jessicajackson , who we worked closely with in government enacting prison and sentencing reform through the First Step Act, @michaelrubin Robert Kraft and so many others in these efforts. Keep up the great work !”

Source: Mega Ivanka Trump also tried her hand at gambling during the charity event.

Trump consistently impresses with her fashion choices, recently stealing the show during Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding festivities in Venice, Italy. She wowed attendees in a strapless pink gown adorned with a sequined floral pattern during the couple's ceremony in June. The following day, the blonde babe opted for a little black dress from Carolina Herrera at Sánchez and Bezos' farewell bash. She also embraced a casual look recently, soaking up the sun in a black bikini on a yacht with her friend Gisele Bündchen.

Source: Mega Ivanka Trump's charity event attendance came ahead of Donald Trump's U.K. state visit.

Her recent posts highlight her participation in a CNBC interview, where she spoke candidly about Charlie Kirk's "unconscionable" assassination, stating, "I have known Charlie for approaching a decade now. He was a good man, highly principled, and he was a champion for debate, dialogue and free speech; the cornerstone of democracy."

Source: Mega Ivanka Trump also turned heads in Italy this summer.