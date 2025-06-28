Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $50 Million Venice Wedding: Guest List, Venue, Wedding Gown and More
Where Did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hold Their Wedding Ceremony?
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are officially husband and wife!
The billionaire couple hosted a three-day wedding weekend in Venice, Italy, following a pre-wedding foam party aboard the Amazon founder's $500 million megayacht. They kicked off the celebrations with a pre-wedding party at Madonna dell'Orto church in the Cannareggio district of Venice.
Bezos and Sánchez then exchanged vows on the San Giorgio Maggiore island before the main wedding reception in the renovated maritime area, Arsenale.
Before their Venetian wedding, rumors circulated that they would have a $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colo. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro later confirmed the pair would celebrate their special day in the Italian city in front of 200 guests.
"We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city," he said in a statement.
When Did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Star-Studded Wedding Take Place?
Bezos and Sánchez sealed their union with a kiss during the ceremony on June 27.
"It's really beautiful and low-key, not over the top at all," a source told a news outlet.
Who Attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding?
Several A-list celebrities and personalities were among the estimated 200 guests at Bezos and Sánchez's nuptials in Venice, including Brooks Nader, Kris Jenner, Ellie Goulding, Kim Kardashian, Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
Jewel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney and Tom Brady also joined the festivities.
Who Planned the Nuptials?
Bezos and Sánchez hired Lanza & Baucina Limited to organize their wedding celebrations. The event planners notably planned and produced George and Amal Clooney's 2014 wedding, as well as the 2009 nuptials of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault.
Amid the backlash surrounding the couple's wedding, Lanza & Baucina Limited issued a statement informing the public that Bezos and Sánchez asked them to make the celebrations less disruptive.
"From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimizing of any disruption to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events," said the event planners.
The wedding organizers added, "Before the recent news of protests arose, we had worked for there to be minimal negative impact or disruption to the lives of Venetians and the city's visitors. We have always acknowledged the wider debate and critical issues surrounding the city's future, and from the outset our client has been honored to support the city and its all-important lagoon through non-profit organizations and associated projects."
What Did Lauren Sánchez Wear for Her Glamorous Italian Wedding?
After her wedding to Bezos, the journalist shared a photoset of her wedding dress on Instagram.
"Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made," she captioned the post.
She also uploaded the first photo from the ceremony featuring her now-husband, writing, "06/27/2025 ♥️."
For the special day, Sánchez slipped into a custom Dolce & Gabbana lace gown featuring a "high-necked silhouette adorned with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons" and a "delicate tulle-and-lace veil," according to Vogue. The ensemble also boasted a tight bodice and a flowing skirt with a long train that delicately hugged her curves.
How Much Did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Really Cost?
Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto region, told reporters that wedding celebrations for around 200 to 250 guests could cost between $47 million and $56 million, according to Reuters.
Before the ceremony, Forbes estimated it could cost "at least $20 million — but could be closer to $25 million or even more, depending on what surprises the hosts have in store for their guests."