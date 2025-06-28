Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $50 Million Venice Wedding: Guest List, Venue, Wedding Gown and More

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are officially husband and wife!

The billionaire couple hosted a three-day wedding weekend in Venice, Italy, following a pre-wedding foam party aboard the Amazon founder's $500 million megayacht. They kicked off the celebrations with a pre-wedding party at Madonna dell'Orto church in the Cannareggio district of Venice.

Bezos and Sánchez then exchanged vows on the San Giorgio Maggiore island before the main wedding reception in the renovated maritime area, Arsenale.

Before their Venetian wedding, rumors circulated that they would have a $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colo. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro later confirmed the pair would celebrate their special day in the Italian city in front of 200 guests.

"We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city," he said in a statement.