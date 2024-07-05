OK Magazine
Inside Michael Rubin's July 4th Party: What Went Down at the Exclusive All-White Bash

A photo of Michael Rubin's annual July 4th party.
Source: @winnieharlow/Instagram
By:

Jul. 5 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

As the Fourth of July came and went this Thursday, so did Michael Rubin's famous annual all-white party in the Hamptons.

With stars like Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, Winnie Harlow, Alix Earle and more all celebrating Independence Day at the billionaire's mansion, the star-studded bash was surely a night to remember.

Keep scrolling to find out all the must-have details about the exclusive soirée.

Still Together?

michael rubin white party july th hamptons celebrities
Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram; MEGA

MGK and Megan Fox appeared together despite calling off their engagement.

MGK and his former fiancé put on a united front at the lavish get-together, where they wee spotted sipping on drinks in matching, on-theme ensembles months after Fox confirmed during an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast in March that the pair had called off their engagement.

Kim Got Khloé Out of the House?!

michael rubin white party july th hamptons celebrities
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian made her annual appearance at the white party with her sister Khloé.

Kim Kardashian was shockingly accompanied by her sister Khloé and their best friend La La Anthony at the extravagant evening.

The stunning trio posed with Rubin in a photo shared to his Instagram account on Friday, July 5.

EmRata Kisses Camilla Cabello

michael rubin white party july th hamptons celebrities
Source: @WWCamilaCabello/X

Camila Cabello and Emily Ratajkowski playfully smooched at the party.

Talk about an unexpected smooch! Emily and Camila Cabello were seemingly spotted leaning in for a flirtatiously fun kiss while snapping a selfie at the A-list party.

In a video shared to social media, the model and the former Fifth Harmony girl group member could be seen sitting together watching an impressive display of fireworks before playfully pecking one another on the lips.

Winnie Harlow Hops on the Hood Trend

michael rubin white party july th hamptons celebrities
Source: @winnieharlow/Instagram

Winnie Harlow looked stunning in a hooded ensemble.

Winnie served a stylish look at the Hamptons event, as she donned a fashion-forward, hooded ensemble that revealed a daring amount of skin.

MORE ON:
Fourth of July
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Her Twerk On

michael rubin white party july th hamptons celebrities
Source: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion was seen twerking at the July 4th bash.

It's not a Hollywood party if Megan Thee Stallion doesn't twerk for attendees... right?

The "Hot Girl Summer" singer broke it down on the dance floor during Mary J. Blige's live performance at Rubin's expensive estate.

John Summit and Ashtin Earle Spark Dating Rumors

michael rubin white party july th hamptons celebrities
Source: @alixearle/TikTok

Alix Earle, her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, her sister Ashtin and John Summit all attended the party.

Fan-favorite DJ John Summit, 29, further fueled rumors he's dating Alix's younger sister Ashtin Earle, 21, by bringing the brunette beauty as his date to the celebrity party.

The potential pair were spotted locking lips during one of Summit's sets in the Hamptons a few days prior.

Meanwhile, Alix returned to Rubin's home for the second year in a row. The influencer filmed herself getting ready to attend the party with boyfriend Braxton Berrios via TikTok before her arrival.

Newlyweds Don Lemon and Tim Malone Arrive in Style

michael rubin white party july th hamptons celebrities
Source: @timpmalonenyc/Instagram

Don Lemon and Tim Malone pulled up to the party in a vintage convertible.

Don Lemon and his husband, Tim Malone, whom he tied the knot with back in April, pulled into Rubin's Bridgehampton home in utmost style, as the former CNN news anchor was photographed behind the wheel of a vintage Lincoln Continental convertible, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.

Other notable attendees included Drake, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Jake Paul, Xandra and more.

Daily Mail reported additional details about Rubin's white party.

