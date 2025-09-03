'Out of Touch With Reality': Ivanka Trump Slammed for Posting Bikini Photos From Luxe Vacation as Americans Criticize Dad Donald's ICE Raids

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump ended the summer with a luxurious family vacation — something many social media users were irked by. On Monday, September 1, the blonde beauty posted numerous photos from the excursion, where she was joined by husband Jared Kushner, their three children, brother Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump's Vacation Photos

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump went on vacation with her kids, husband, Donald Trump Jr, and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

"Lately in Miami and the Bahamas 🐚🌊 (thank you @donaldjtrumpjr and @bettina_anderson for hosting us for a late summer weekend of fishing and fun in The Exumas 🧜‍♀️)," the first daughter captioned the post. Images included the mom-of-three paddle-boarding in a bright blue bikini, Ivanka cuddling up to her spouse by an outdoor fire and the former fashion designer posing with Bettina and other ladies in front of fireworks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram The businesswoman showed off her lean physique in two colorful bikinis.

There were also images of the kids in the ocean, Donald Jr. holding up sea creatures on a boat and Ivanka putting her backside on display in a yellow two-piece swimsuit. Bettina replied via the comments section, "Such a wonderful trip — loved every moment together and all the special memories we made in paradise! 🌴✨💛 🇧🇸." Meanwhile, some Instagram users were annoyed by Donald Trump's daughter's luxe outing, with one person writing, "This is how the privileged live in America as they arrest all the poor migrants just seeking to make a living." "Read the room," said another critic, while a third penned, "So completely out of touch with reality."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Ivanka Trump Is Staying Out of Politics During Her Father's Second Term

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Bettina Anderson gushed over the 'special memories' they made on the trip.

As OK! reported, Ivanka decided she would not be working in the White House during her father's second term, as she found her first time doing so to be extremely stressful. On a January episode of the "Skinny Confidential" podcast, the former beauty pageant star said she "went through years of craziness" while on the job. "Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," she explained of working in politics. "You become a little bit calloused."

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson joined Ivanka's family on the trip.