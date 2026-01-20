Ivanka Trump Sparks 'Impersonator' Allegations After Wearing Sunglasses at Nighttime Football Game: 'Looks Like the Same Lady Who Plays Fake Melania'

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump's appearance alongside dad Donald Trump at the College Football National Championship game on Monday, January 20, is under scrutiny. In viral photos and videos from the game in Miami, Fla., the first daughter was seen wearing sunglasses despite the match taking place at night. People took to social media to share their theories about the former fashion designer's accessory choice.

Social Media Reacts to Ivanka Trump's Appearance

FULL HOUSE: President Trump attends the College Football Playoff championship game between Indiana and Miami alongside members of his family at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. pic.twitter.com/IO4tIuXBBs — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2026 Source: @foxnews/x Ivanka Trump was accused of using an 'impersonator' at the college football game on Monday, January 19.

Many people accused Ivanka of using a body double, the same thing Melania Trump has been accused of doing numerous times in the past. "That looks like the same lady who plays fake Melania. Similar jaw structure," one person noticed, while a second said she was concealing her eyes "because it’s an impersonator."

Source: mega Social media users shared their theories as to why the first daughter was wearing sunglasses at night.

Others think the mother-of-three may have recently underwent plastic surgery but hasn't fully healed from the procedure. "She’s hiding the touchup scabs," an individual guessed, while another wrote, "She probably had more eye work done." "Ahhh, lots of fillers and bruising," claimed a third.

The Game Was a Trump Family Outing

Source: @laraleatrump/instagram Lara Trump, her kids and the president all attended the championship match.

Also in attendance at the game were Ivanka's two sons, Lara Trump and her kids and Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter Kai. Lara uploaded a photo to Instagram showing the president walking in the stadium while holding hands with her and husband Eric Trump's two children. According to a report, the president was met with both boos and cheers when he was shown on the jumbotron.

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump shares three children with husband Jared Kushner.

Though Ivanka is still close with her dad, she decided not to return to her role in his administration when he won the 2024 election and became president for a second term. The blonde beauty explained she wanted to focus on raising her and Jared Kushner's three kids, and working in the White House would prevent her from being able to be fully present for her little ones.

Why Ivanka Trump Quit Politics

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram The first daughter quit politics after her 'dark' experience working in the White House.