or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump Sparks 'Impersonator' Allegations After Wearing Sunglasses at Nighttime Football Game: 'Looks Like the Same Lady Who Plays Fake Melania'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump wore sunglasses to the College Football National Championship, sparking theories on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump's appearance alongside dad Donald Trump at the College Football National Championship game on Monday, January 20, is under scrutiny.

In viral photos and videos from the game in Miami, Fla., the first daughter was seen wearing sunglasses despite the match taking place at night. People took to social media to share their theories about the former fashion designer's accessory choice.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to Ivanka Trump's Appearance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @foxnews/x

Ivanka Trump was accused of using an 'impersonator' at the college football game on Monday, January 19.

Many people accused Ivanka of using a body double, the same thing Melania Trump has been accused of doing numerous times in the past.

"That looks like the same lady who plays fake Melania. Similar jaw structure," one person noticed, while a second said she was concealing her eyes "because it’s an impersonator."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Social media users shared their theories as to why the first daughter was wearing sunglasses at night.
Source: mega

Social media users shared their theories as to why the first daughter was wearing sunglasses at night.

Others think the mother-of-three may have recently underwent plastic surgery but hasn't fully healed from the procedure.

"She’s hiding the touchup scabs," an individual guessed, while another wrote, "She probably had more eye work done."

"Ahhh, lots of fillers and bruising," claimed a third.

Article continues below advertisement

The Game Was a Trump Family Outing

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Lara Trump, her kids and the president all attended the championship match.
Source: @laraleatrump/instagram

Lara Trump, her kids and the president all attended the championship match.

Also in attendance at the game were Ivanka's two sons, Lara Trump and her kids and Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter Kai.

Lara uploaded a photo to Instagram showing the president walking in the stadium while holding hands with her and husband Eric Trump's two children.

According to a report, the president was met with both boos and cheers when he was shown on the jumbotron.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Ivanka Trump shares three children with husband Jared Kushner.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump shares three children with husband Jared Kushner.

Though Ivanka is still close with her dad, she decided not to return to her role in his administration when he won the 2024 election and became president for a second term.

The blonde beauty explained she wanted to focus on raising her and Jared Kushner's three kids, and working in the White House would prevent her from being able to be fully present for her little ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Ivanka Trump Quit Politics

Photo of The first daughter quit politics after her 'dark' experience working in the White House.
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

The first daughter quit politics after her 'dark' experience working in the White House.

"I went through years of craziness. Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," Ivanka spilled on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast in January 2025 of why she quit politics. "You become a little bit calloused."

"It's very dark, negative," she explained of the job. "And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me."

When it came to how often Ivanka was working as the advisor to the president of the United States, she stated, "Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.