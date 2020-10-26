A cheerful first lady Melania Trump was seen accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump, to the debate last week — except something seemed off about the FLOTUS. The pictures started a resurgence of the “Fake Melania” conspiracy theory on social media.

The photo, which was taken Thursday, October 22, showed the President and his wife boarding a helicopter to attend his debate with Joe Biden in Nashville, and the First Lady looked different.

Social media was quick to speculate over the image, with users zooming in on her face to draw comparison between the “fake Melania” and the real First Lady.

The most notable difference between Melania and her apparent body double is her teeth. The “fake” woman who attended the debate has larger teeth and a bigger smile. Some of the lines which sit on the real Melania’s face when she smiles were visibly missing from the grin of this woman.

It’s unlikely that she has had major dental work, so the snap looked suspicious.

Film director Zack Bornstein tweeted, “The only thing I’ll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won’t notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy.”

“I never believed the #FakeMelania conspiracies, but you can tell this 100% isn’t her, because she’s looking fondly at a Christmas tree in the distance.”

Although her eyes were covered by sunglasses, several users pointed out that they do not look the same. “#FakeMelania , zoom in on the right photo (w/shades) Her eyes are rounded, Melania’s eyes are #Squinted not Oval shaped!” one person wrote.

This is not the first time that the “fake Melania” theory has taken social media by storm. President Trump has been caught with wife-doubles several times before.

Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

The “fake Melania” conspiracy theory began in 2017 when Twitter user, Joe Vargas, shared a clip of the First Lady with the caption, “This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie.”

Since then, the theory resurfaces every few months as the President has been seen with different women who look like his wife but are not an exact match.

In 2019, he was spotted with a woman who was shorter than his wife when he visited Alabama.

“If our First Lady, if I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, she’d be Jackie O times twenty. Instead, they go after her,” he told Breitbart News at the time.

President Trump said that the most recent “fake Melania” sighting was “fake news” and that his wife was photoshopped.

The Trumps are not the only politicians who are rumored to use body doubles. Hillary Clinton was suspected to use a stand-in. The most notable suspected use of a body double was when Clinton collapsed at a 9/11 memorial service in 2016 but then waved to reporters later that day as she left her daughter’s apartment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that he was once offered the opportunity to use a body double for security purposes but turned it down.

Talk about finding a way to avoid going to events with your husband!