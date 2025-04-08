Ivanka Trump Gushes Over Sister Tiffany's Baby Shower: 'The Best Time'

“This Sunday, I had so much fun planning and hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany!” Ivanka shared on Instagram on Tuesday, April 8. “We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be! Every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world — from bunny tails to garden treats — to celebrate the little boy she’s about to welcome into her life.” Ivanka noted it was the “sweetest day” chock full of “love, laughter and excitement for everything ahead.”

“Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama,” Ivanka concluded. “Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you!”