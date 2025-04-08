Ivanka Trump Gushes Over Sister Tiffany's Baby Shower: 'The Best Time'
Ivanka Trump shared she planned a fun baby shower for her sister Tiffany Trump over the weekend.
“This Sunday, I had so much fun planning and hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany!” Ivanka shared on Instagram on Tuesday, April 8. “We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be! Every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world — from bunny tails to garden treats — to celebrate the little boy she’s about to welcome into her life.” Ivanka noted it was the “sweetest day” chock full of “love, laughter and excitement for everything ahead.”
“Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama,” Ivanka concluded. “Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you!”
Tiffany shared a snap from the baby shower on her Instagram, cradling her baby bump and writing “1 month,” hinting at her due date. She also added a blue heart emoji.
As OK! reported in October 2024, Donald Trump shared Tiffany’s pregnancy news while at the Detroit Economic Club.
"Trump said Tiffany is a 'very exceptional young woman,' adding, 'and she's gonna have a baby. So that's nice,'" CNN reporter Alayna Treene shared on X.
Tiffany got engaged to baby daddy Michael Boulos in January 2021, prior to her father leaving the Oval Office after his first term.
"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" Tiffany shared via Instagram at the time.
The couple wed at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago compound, where the president walked her down the aisle. The ceremony took place right before Donald announced he’d be running for office again.
During Donald’s first term in office, Tiffany was not very involved in his campaign.
"They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency," a source previously told People about Tiffany.
"Tiffany didn't get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr. She doesn't really talk about her dad a lot. She's always been somewhat independent of the whole family," another insider added.