Ja Rule Admits Music Is Still 'Therapeutic for Me' Amid His 'Blessed' Career: 'I Love to Still Create'

Ja Rule — whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins — has been in the music industry for decades, and he's not stopping anytime soon.

"I still record. I've probably recorded three albums that are sitting in my studio that I haven't put out yet. I go into these in and out modes where I'm like, 'Alright, I'm going to make music.' I finish and I'm like, 'It's not ready.' It's a lot of work to put out an album — you have to promote it and go on tour, and at this age, you have to really want it, but I love to still create and make music. It's therapeutic for me," the 49-year-old exclusively told OK! at the star's Amber & Opal Whiskey Launch & Charlie Fox NY Tasting Party on March 12 in New York City. "I've had a blessed career. I've been able to work with so many great artists and been able to write songs for so many of my heroes. I've gone to places I've never thought I would go."