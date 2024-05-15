Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas 'Knew' She Would Have 'Ended Up Divorced' From Usher If She Accepted His Proposal

"So many people were upset with Chilli when Usher shared that she turned down his proposal, but they don't know the full story," the source claimed. "She obviously loved him — the entire world knows that — but she has always been convinced that marriage was sacred and she didn't want to end up divorced."

Per the insider, Chilli "knew” their romance would’ve "ended up in divorce” because of the “way it was at that time" between them. "That would’ve been an even greater heartbreak," the source added of a possible failed marriage.