President Joe Biden Roasted for 'Blowing Off America' and Heading to Alaska Instead of September 11 Ceremony Event in NYC
President Joe Biden was ridiculed for not visiting New York City on the 22nd anniversary of September 11. Instead, the president, 80, was spotted in Alaska.
Of course, people were enraged Biden wouldn't fly to the Big Apple to honor those the country lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
One person wrote, "What the heck is Biden doing in Alaska on 9/11? Worst President ever!" while another said, "Every sitting President has honored the 9/11 except Biden who went overseas and than last minute stopped in.... Alaska. 9/11 touched people of all walks of lives, How can you support President who ignore it???"
A third person added, "And you, Biden had to sleep while a stopover in Alaska to refuel. You didn’t plan on going to NY for 9/11. Your priorities are not with America," while a fourth fumed, "BIDEN blows off AMERICA during 9-11 ceremony event."
Fox News star Harris Faulkner shared her take on Biden being absent from the 9/11 memorial sites on Monday, September 11. (Vice President Kamala Harris went in his place.)
“I feel a certain way today," she said.
“Maybe not everybody thought about this today,” she continued. “And I have a personal connection, because I did lose a loved one in the plane that hit the Pentagon. So, I feel a certain way today. And I’m allowed to be in that space. But I share it. I disclose it. The point isn’t the zip code of where he marks it, it’s the fact that Ground Zero; Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the Pentagon — those sites are unlike anything else in American history in terms of national security. You’d think the commander-in-chief could be at one of the sites. And we love our troops up in Alaska, we support them, too, but…he made a choice today.”
Biden spent time with service members at Joint Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage before he went back to Washington, D.C.
- 'Nothing Works!': Donald Trump Claims the U.S. Is Falling Apart During 'Clown' Joe Biden's Presidency
- Joe Biden's Big Mistake: President Once Forgot Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Went on Vacation
- President Joe Biden Sparks Concern After He Says He's Just Following Staff's Orders During Press Conference
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Biden's Instagram Story, he posted a photo of the skyline of New York City, writing, "Never forget."