President Joe Biden Roasted for 'Blowing Off America' and Heading to Alaska Instead of September 11 Ceremony Event in NYC

Fox News star Harris Faulkner shared her take on Biden being absent from the 9/11 memorial sites on Monday, September 11. (Vice President Kamala Harris went in his place.)

“I feel a certain way today," she said.

“Maybe not everybody thought about this today,” she continued. “And I have a personal connection, because I did lose a loved one in the plane that hit the Pentagon. So, I feel a certain way today. And I’m allowed to be in that space. But I share it. I disclose it. The point isn’t the zip code of where he marks it, it’s the fact that Ground Zero; Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the Pentagon — those sites are unlike anything else in American history in terms of national security. You’d think the commander-in-chief could be at one of the sites. And we love our troops up in Alaska, we support them, too, but…he made a choice today.”