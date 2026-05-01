Jack Antonoff Lays Taylor Swift Rift Rumors to Rest as He Dishes on Duo's 'Deep' Friendship

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Antonoff put Taylor Swift rift rumors to rest Tuesday, April 28, on The Howard Stern Show. The Bleachers musician, 42, who collaborated with Swift on 10 albums including 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, 2022’s Midnights, 2020’s Folklore, 2019’s Lover, 2017’s Reputation, 2014’s 1989, and rerecorded Fearless (2021) and Red (2021), was left out of 2025’s Life Of A Showgirl. Alas, he has no hard feelings against the “Opalite” singer, with whom he said he shares a “very deep” friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

'We'll Be Friends Forever'

Source: @taylorswift/Instagram Jack Antonoff said he and Taylor Swift will be 'friends forever.'

"When something's done, I'm always like, 'That's it. We had this moment and I love you and we'll be friends forever, but that's it,'" Antonoff told radio host Howard Stern. He said he's "utterly shocked" if he gets to work with the same artist again. "When it happens, I go, okay, cool. 'One more for some reason, but that's it,'" he said. Antonoff has also worked with Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Sara Bareilles and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff's old band, Fun., had hits including 'We Are Young' and 'Carry On.'

When pressed specifically about Swift, he doubled down on his message. "It's really weird,” Antonoff explained. “It sounds kind of corny. I only feel grateful for the work that's happened and maybe it's because I write my own songs and sing them that I understand that need to have different collaborators and jump around.” He added, "I don't think it's normal to have the same collaborators over and over and when I've had it with people, I think it's a weird miracle."

Article continues below advertisement

'You're My People'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff get excited talking about their 'rant bridge' concept.

Antonoff remembered meeting Swift for the first time in Germany in 2012. "I was like, 'Oh, you're my people,' and then we started sending music back and forth,” Antonoff remembered. “I sent her a track I had made, and then quite quickly, as she can do in five minutes, it felt like, sends back lyrics and melody on top of that track." Then, he made a song for her. "There's total separation with me. I'm never working on something and thinking like, 'Where does this go?' It's always super intentional," he said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'A Very Her and I Thing'

Source: @taylorswift/Instagram Taylor Swift referred to Jack Antonoff as 'one of' her 'best friends' during a recent interview.

Both Swift and Antonoff spoke highly of their “rant bridge” concept. "The concept of the rant bridge, which is a very her and I thing, is you spend a whole song verse in chorus being super poetic and dancing around something and giving details and holding some back and creating a lot of mystery, and then you get to this bridge and you just crash the f--- out," he told Stern. Antonoff added, "At that point you've earned it, so it's almost like you can be so free and -- it's something that I feel like is kind of one of our very special things that happens when we're in a room together. We kind of egg each other on."

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday, April 29, Swift called Antonoff “one of my best friends.” She described the “rant bridge" as a “stream of consciousness, endless pouring-out of emotion, intrusive thoughts, blended with metaphor, with discussion, with shouting." Swift continued, “You want this rant bridge to feel the most intense of what that feeling is that you're trying to establish over the course of the song, and you want it to be kind of a crescendo."

Article continues below advertisement