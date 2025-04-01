Jack Black's Pants Fall Down in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Mishap: 'I Didn't Bring a Belt!'
Jack Black bounced back from a major wardrobe malfunction like a rockstar.
The School of Rock actor, 55, entered through the audience during his Monday, March 31, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance, shredding on a red and white electric guitar. He was so invested in the performance that his pants suddenly dropped down to his knees, revealing black and red boxers.
He skipped over to host Jimmy Fallon and gave him a hug before putting his pants back on.
"That's how you make an entrance! You bring the heat! You bring the energy," said Fallon, to which the actor replied, "I didn't bring a belt. That's what I didn't bring."
He then handed Fallon the guitar, waved his hand in the air, did a high kick and blew kisses to the audience, as if the incident never happened.
Black is hosting Saturday Night Live on April 5, marking his first time in over 20 years. The Nickelodeon alum has already hosted SNL three times: in 2002 with The Strokes, in 2003 with John Mayer and in 2005 with Neil Young. He appeared as a musical guest himself in 2006 with Kyle Gass as part of his rock duo, Tenacious D.
This Saturday, Elton John and Brandi Carlile will be the musical guests while Black assumes the role of host.
"It's insane," Black gushed to Fallon. "Brandi Carlile is incredible. She's got pipes for days. Elton John...legend."
He told Variety at the London premiere of his upcoming comedy, A Minecraft Movie, that he's having "lots of nightmares and night terrors" about hosting, along with "fond memories flooding back."
He expressed his admiration for "all those kids" in the cast that he will be working with this coming weekend.
"I call them kids because I was on that show before some of them were born — except for Kenan [Thompson], we’re around the same age. That’s about it," he clarified of the long-running cast member, who has been a part of SNL for 22 seasons.
During his Tonight Show appearance, Black expressed his excitement about the Friday, April 4, release of A Minecraft Movie, where he stars alongside Jason Momoa.
The moment is full circle for the actor since he started off his career in a 1982 commercial for the Atari Pitfall! video game as Pitfall Harry.
"I learned how to play Minecraft just 'cause I wanted to learn how to speak the language," he explained. "It's hard, man. I'm a gamer, and it still took me a few days before I could crack the code. It was like 10 YouTube video tutorials before I knew what the h--- I was doing."
Black's sons — Samuel, 18, and Thomas, 16 — whom he shares with his wife, Tanya Haden, were playing Minecraft as early as 10 years ago, long before the movie was ever announced.