Funny In Every Decade! Jack Black Through The Years: Photos

Who doesn't love Jack Black? Everyone's favorite funny man has kept us belly laughing throughout the years with his hit films like School of Rock, Kung Fu Panda and Nacho Libre.

While making a recent appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards to accept the Comedic Genius Award, fans were stunned by how different Black looked.

JACK BLACK REVEALS SUBSTANCE ADDICTION LED HIM DOWN 'RISKY ROADS'