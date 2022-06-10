Funny In Every Decade! Jack Black Through The Years: Photos
Who doesn't love Jack Black? Everyone's favorite funny man has kept us belly laughing throughout the years with his hit films like School of Rock, Kung Fu Panda and Nacho Libre.
While making a recent appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards to accept the Comedic Genius Award, fans were stunned by how different Black looked.
The comedian stunned audiences by rocking a full grey beard along with longer, curly hair and a pair of glasses, a vast difference from his typical shaven face and short hairstyle. In his typical comical fashion, he made everyone chuckle as he somersaulted onto the stage to receive his award.
One user noted, "omg jack black is so old now i could cry" while another exclaimed, "Jack Black is not looking good. @MTV." One social media user even stated they were shocked to find out the superstar was still alive.
Black made sure to thank the people closest to him in his speech giving mentions to his wife, Tanya Haden, and their kids, Samuel Jason, 15, and Thomas David, 14. After the musician received the honor, he joined the ranks of fellow comedians Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Sacha Baron Cohen.
From transforming into our all time favorite characters to changing up his personal style, Black always keeps the public entertained.
Scroll through the gallery to see Jack Black throughout the years:
Even in his younger years, he had us laughing! Black can be seen in 2002 riding through the streets of New York in just his underwear while showing off his figure and letting his locks flow in the breeze.
The Holiday actor kept the jokes rolling at the 2003 premiere of Kung Fu Panda in 2003. Black rocked a shorter hair cut as he spread out over the carpet.
Who is that? The Hollywood veteran looked completely unrecognizable as he stepped out for a night on the town in 2008.
Black looked clean shaven and clean cut in 2011 as he turned heads in a graphic t-shirt for a movie premiere.
In 2018, Black appeared to look a bit older with a full beard as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The father-of-two stepped out in 2019 for the premiere of Jumanji with a bit of a disheveled hairstyle and a full beard.