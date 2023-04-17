Jack Nicholson, 85, Looks Disheveled As He Relaxes On His Balcony In California In First Sighting In 18 Months
Jack Nicholson made a rare public appearance when he was seen relaxing on his balcony in California. This is the first time the actor, 85, has been seen out in public in 18 months.
According to new photos, the legendary star wore a loose fitting orange T-shirt with black sweatpants as he stepped outside of his home. Nicholson appeared to be looking at the Franklin Canyon Reservoir.
The last time Nicholson was seen out and about was when he took his son Ray to a LA Lakers game in October 2021.
As Radar previously reported, Nicholson has become a recluse over the years.
"Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn't leave his house anymore... I think his son and daughter are looking after him now,” an insider shared a few months ago.
In 2017, Nicholson's former costar Peter Fonda revealed the Oscar winner stepped away from the spotlight.
"I think he is basically retired," Fonda told The Sun. "I don't want to speak for him but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially."
"Sometimes people have a reason that you don't know, and it's not for me to ask. I don't call him up and say, 'Johnny,' I call him Johnny Hop, 'What are you doing?'" he continued. "I would say, 'How are you, how do you feel?'"
A few years later, Nicholson declared that age is just a number.
"I'm definitely still wild at heart, but I've struck biogravity," he told Closer magazine. "I can't hit on women in public anymore. I didn't decide this; it just doesn't feel right at my age."
Nicholson later cleared the air, explaining why he doesn't make many movies anymore.
"I'm not going to work until the day I die, that's not why I started this. I mean, I'm not driven. I was driven — but I'm not [now], I don't have to be out there anymore," he said. "I mean, I'm not a loner, I'm not a recluse, but I don't need all that anymore. I don't enjoy it, simple as that."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Nicholson.