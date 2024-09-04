Michael Keaton Reveals 'Intelligent' Jack Nicholson Flew Him to Paris in a Jet: He 'Didn’t Leave His Room' Until After 10 P.M.

Keaton and Nicholson, who appeared together in Batman, immediately connected.

“I just really liked him,” Keaton, 73, who is still in touch with the actor, 87, told People in a new interview. “He's really, really intelligent. Really. A real reader. Just has an innate intelligence, and then a self-taught intelligence. ... Because he devours books. Always something to talk about. Very opinionated about things when you're in a conversation."

He went on to recall the time they went to the City of Light together. “He took me to Paris in a jet,” recalled Keaton. “I was like a Boy Scout. I was ready to go out like a normal person. Jack didn’t get out of his room until like 10 p.m. or 10:30.”