He’s been one of Hollywood’s most celebrated A-listers for the past five decades — but in recent years, Jack Nicholson has receded from the spotlight, leaving fans mystified.
“With the exception of an occasional Lakers game, Jack never really goes out,” an insider says, noting that the actor’s last role was back in 2010’s How Do You Know. “Jack was the biggest star in town, and then he suddenly went M.I.A. with no explanation — it definitely raised a few eyebrows.”
But it seems the world may finally be getting some answers. “The word is, Jack’s planning to sit down for a no-holds-barred TV interview, during which he’ll likely discuss why he retired from acting and developed a taste for life as a homebody,” the insider tells OK!, adding that the 83-year-old may also reminisce about his wild younger days and his impressive career. “Jack’s lived a crazy life, so he has quite the story to tell.”
Though the three-time Oscar winner’s certainly earned the right to sit back and enjoy his success, the insider says Nicholson told friends that the real reason he disappeared from Hollywood is because he lost interest in the limelight. “In the interview, people will see that Jack’s been living life as a virtual recluse, Howard Hughes-style, in his secluded Hollywood Hills home,” the source spills.
“He spends his days watching TV reruns, classic movies, and sports — and snacking,” the insider continues, noting that after years of having to diet for roles, Nicholson’s finally eating what he wants. And as a result, “he’s gained some weight — which is another reason he doesn’t like to go out.”
The Shining actor’s no stranger to hard living — and he plans to dish all about it. In addition to once counting the late gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson as a close friend — and, alongside fellow hell-raising residents Marlon Brando and Warren Beatty, helping L.A.’s famed Mulholland Drive earn the nickname “Bad Boy Drive” — The Departed star has romanced countless famous beauties.
Over the years, he’s been linked to Melanie Griffith, Kate Moss, Lara Flynn Boyle and Anjelica Huston, whom he dated on and off for 17 years before getting another woman pregnant. “Jack’s always loved women. He still does, and he makes no apologies for that,” the insider shares, pointing out that many of the Batman star’s romances ended on bad terms. “There’s no doubt Jack’s been a scoundrel, but he may finally set the record straight about what really happened with some of these ladies — the good times, the bad times and the ugly times.”
While the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest star’s openness may come as a surprise to many in Hollywood, the insider says the father of five has the backing of his inner circle, especially close pal Leonardo DiCaprio, 45. “The two of them go way back and have an unbreakable bond,” the source dishes. “Leo’s one of the people who support Jack finally coming out of hiding and sharing his story with the world. It’s time.”
