He’s been one of Hollywood’s most celebrated A-listers for the past five decades — but in recent years, Jack Nicholson has receded from the spotlight, leaving fans mystified.

"With the exception of an occasional Lakers game, Jack never really goes out," an insider says, noting that the actor's last role was back in 2010's How Do You Know. "Jack was the biggest star in town, and then he suddenly went M.I.A. with no explanation — it definitely raised a few eyebrows."

But it seems the world may finally be getting some answers. “The word is, Jack’s planning to sit down for a no-holds-barred TV interview, during which he’ll likely discuss why he retired from acting and developed a taste for life as a homebody,” the insider tells OK!, adding that the 83-year-old may also reminisce about his wild younger days and his impressive career. “Jack’s lived a crazy life, so he has quite the story to tell.”

Though the three-time Oscar winner’s certainly earned the right to sit back and enjoy his success, the insider says Nicholson told friends that the real reason he disappeared from Hollywood is because he lost interest in the limelight. “In the interview, people will see that Jack’s been living life as a virtual recluse, Howard Hughes-style, in his secluded Hollywood Hills home,” the source spills.

“He spends his days watching TV reruns, classic movies, and sports — and snacking,” the insider continues, noting that after years of having to diet for roles, Nicholson’s finally eating what he wants. And as a result, “he’s gained some weight — which is another reason he doesn’t like to go out.”