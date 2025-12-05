or
Article continues below advertisement
Jack Nicholson, 88, Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Daughter Lorraine: Photo

jack nicholson rare appearance with daughter lorraine
Source: MEGA; @lnicholson/Instagram

Jack Nicholson made a rare appearance in a sweet family photo shared by daughter Lorraine.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

Jack Nicholson surprised fans with a rare public outing after his daughter Lorraine posted a warm family snapshot on Instagram.

The 88-year-old Oscar winner flashed a relaxed smile as he posed with Lorraine and her brother Ray during what she called “a november to remember ❤️.”

image of Jack Nicholson appeared in a rare family photo.
Source: @lnicholson/Instagram

Jack Nicholson appeared in a rare family photo.

In the photo, Jack looked upbeat and at ease, leaning in close while Lorraine gave the camera a calm, confident look. Ray, meanwhile, wrapped an arm around his sister, grinning from ear to ear.

image of The actor's daughter Lorraine shared the picture online.
Source: @lnicholson/Instagram

The actor's daughter Lorraine shared the picture online.

Jack, who has kept a low profile in recent years, shares Lorraine and Ray with his ex-girlfriend, actress Rebecca Broussard. He’s also dad to Jennifer Nicholson, 62, Caleb Goddard, 55, Honey Hollman, 44, and Tessa Gourin, 31.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with love, thrilled to see the Hollywood legend looking well.

One supporter wrote, “Your dad looks great!” while another added, “Your dad❤️ nice to see him.”

image of Ray Nicholson smiled brightly beside them in the pic.
Source: MEGA

Ray Nicholson smiled brightly beside them in the pic.

A third begged for “more content please ❤️,” as someone else chimed in, writing, “Love all of this!!!!”

Source: @lnicholson/Instagram
Most of his kids have talked openly about their strong bond with their father.

Jennifer, Jack's eldest, whom he welcomed with his first and only wife, Sandra Knight, once explained, "I like being Jack Nicholson's daughter and I'm proud of him, but people don't understand the pressures that come along with that."

Back in 2010, Lorraine told People that her dad had a longtime pet name for her, saying, “Ever since I was a baby, he’s called me ‘Perf,’ short for perfect.”

image of Jack Nicholson calls Lorraine 'perf.'
Source: MEGA

Jack Nicholson calls Lorraine 'perf.'

Ray, however, has followed closest in Jack’s footsteps, building his own acting career. His role in Smile 2 even sparked comparisons to his dad’s iconic grin in The Shining.

“Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being," he said. "So of course we’re gonna be kind of similar.”

Jack has also been candid about how he approaches parenting Lorraine and Ray.

“We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It's their time of life to find out who they are," he told AARP The Magazine in 2008.

He added, "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility. I took them to things I knew they might not love — opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats.”

