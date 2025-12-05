Jack Nicholson, 88, Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Daughter Lorraine: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Nicholson surprised fans with a rare public outing after his daughter Lorraine posted a warm family snapshot on Instagram. The 88-year-old Oscar winner flashed a relaxed smile as he posed with Lorraine and her brother Ray during what she called “a november to remember ❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lnicholson/Instagram Jack Nicholson appeared in a rare family photo.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photo, Jack looked upbeat and at ease, leaning in close while Lorraine gave the camera a calm, confident look. Ray, meanwhile, wrapped an arm around his sister, grinning from ear to ear.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lnicholson/Instagram The actor's daughter Lorraine shared the picture online.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack, who has kept a low profile in recent years, shares Lorraine and Ray with his ex-girlfriend, actress Rebecca Broussard. He’s also dad to Jennifer Nicholson, 62, Caleb Goddard, 55, Honey Hollman, 44, and Tessa Gourin, 31. Fans quickly filled the comments section with love, thrilled to see the Hollywood legend looking well.

Article continues below advertisement

One supporter wrote, “Your dad looks great!” while another added, “Your dad❤️ nice to see him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ray Nicholson smiled brightly beside them in the pic.

Article continues below advertisement

A third begged for “more content please ❤️,” as someone else chimed in, writing, “Love all of this!!!!”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Most of his kids have talked openly about their strong bond with their father. Jennifer, Jack's eldest, whom he welcomed with his first and only wife, Sandra Knight, once explained, "I like being Jack Nicholson's daughter and I'm proud of him, but people don't understand the pressures that come along with that."

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2010, Lorraine told People that her dad had a longtime pet name for her, saying, “Ever since I was a baby, he’s called me ‘Perf,’ short for perfect.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jack Nicholson calls Lorraine 'perf.'

Article continues below advertisement

Ray, however, has followed closest in Jack’s footsteps, building his own acting career. His role in Smile 2 even sparked comparisons to his dad’s iconic grin in The Shining. “Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being," he said. "So of course we’re gonna be kind of similar.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jack has also been candid about how he approaches parenting Lorraine and Ray. “We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It's their time of life to find out who they are," he told AARP The Magazine in 2008.