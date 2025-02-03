What Is Jack Nicholson Up to Now? Inside His Recluse Life
Jack Nicholson Has Not Appeared in a Film Since 2010
Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson has not made any new films since his last acting credit in James L. Brooks' How Do You Know in 2010. He also worked with the director in Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets.
In November 2023, Brooks expressed his hopes to get Nicholson to appear on the big screen again.
"I keep on thinking he's going to get itchy and scratch it," said the filmmaker, adding his theory that How Do You Know was "not his [Nicholson]'s last movie."
Meanwhile, Nicholson's friend Lou Adler shared an update about the star's career plans when he appeared in an episode of the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.
"A friend of mine wanted to put him in a movie. And he had a conversation with him. But Jack says, 'I don't want to do it.' He goes, 'You know what I did today? I sat under a tree and I read a book,'" Adler revealed.
Jack Nicholson Has Watched Several Basketball Games Over the Years
Although Nicholson has largely stayed out of the public eye since he worked on his last film, he has attended several basketball games over the years.
In October 2018, The Cry Baby Killer actor and his son Ray Nicholson watched LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Houston Rockets. After he was last spotted at a Lakers playoff game in 2021, Jack was pictured courtside again and made his return to watch the Lakers smash the Memphis Grizzlies during an April 2023 game.
Jack was seen out and about when he cheered on his favorite team in three other games in May 2023.
Speaking about Jack's public appearances at basketball games, a source told OK! the Chinatown actor "never really goes out," adding, "Jack was the biggest star in town, and then he suddenly went M.I.A. with no explanation — it definitely raised a few eyebrows."
The insider continued, "The word is, Jack's planning to sit down for a no-holds-barred TV interview, during which he'll likely discuss why he retired from acting and developed a taste for life as a homebody. Jack's lived a crazy life, so he has quite the story to tell."
As for the reason he disappeared from Hollywood, the source claimed Jack lost interest in the spotlight.
Jack Nicholson Relaxes From Time to Time
In April 2023, Jack was pictured relaxing on his balcony in California before he stepped outside of his home after he became a recluse.
"Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn't leave his house anymore... I think his son and daughter are looking after him now," a source told RadarOnline.com before the outing.
Why Jack Nicholson Does Not Make Movies Anymore
After years of speculations about his status, Jack set the record straight, explaining why he pulled away from the film industry.
"I'm not going to work until the day I die, that's not why I started this. I mean, I'm not driven. I was driven — but I'm not [now], I don't have to be out there anymore," he told The Sun in 2013. "I mean, I'm not a loner, I'm not a recluse, but I don't need all that anymore. I don't enjoy it, simple as that."
Jack Nicholson Spent the Holiday Season With His Children
Jack recently made a rare appearance as he spent the 2024 holiday season with his children.
In a photo shared by his daughter Lorraine Nicholson, the father-daughter tandem hugged as they celebrated "giving season."
Jack is also a father to his four other children: Jennifer Nicholson, Caleb Goddard, Honey Hollman and Tessa Gourin.