What Is Jack Nicholson Up to Now? Inside His Recluse Life

Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson has not made any new films since his last acting credit in James L. Brooks' How Do You Know in 2010. He also worked with the director in Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets.

In November 2023, Brooks expressed his hopes to get Nicholson to appear on the big screen again.

"I keep on thinking he's going to get itchy and scratch it," said the filmmaker, adding his theory that How Do You Know was "not his [Nicholson]'s last movie."

Meanwhile, Nicholson's friend Lou Adler shared an update about the star's career plans when he appeared in an episode of the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.

"A friend of mine wanted to put him in a movie. And he had a conversation with him. But Jack says, 'I don't want to do it.' He goes, 'You know what I did today? I sat under a tree and I read a book,'" Adler revealed.