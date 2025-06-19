Jack Nicholson 'Thrilled' His Son Ray and Dennis Quaid's Kid Jack Are Friends: 'Full Circle Moment'

For Dennis, 71, the 88-year-old screen legend Jack has significantly influenced his view of cinema through groundbreaking performances in iconic films like Chinatown, The Shining and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

He openly admires Jack, revealing to E! News that his and Meg Ryan's 33-year-old son was named out of respect. It was actually Dennis' older brother, Randy Quaid, who encouraged the idea.