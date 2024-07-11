OK Magazine
'The Shining' and 'Nashville' Star Shelley Duvall Dead at 75

shelley duvall warnerbros
Source: warner bros
By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Shelley Duvall, known for playing Wendy Torrance in The Shining, died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas, Dan Gilroy, her life partner since 1989 told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, July 11.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy said.

shelley duvallthe shining wb
Source: warner bros

Shelley Duvall has died at 75 years old.

In 2016, Duvall appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil, where she revealed she was suffering from mental illness.

“I am very sick. I need help,” she said at the time.

Earlier this year, she gave a rare interview to the New York Times, where she addressed why she left showbiz. (Duvall hadn't acted since the 2002 film Manna from Heaven.

At the time, she told the outlet, she lives in an "isolated but serene" one-story home with her partner.

"I was a star; I had leading roles," she shared. "People think it’s just aging, but it's not. It's violence."

"How would you feel if people were really nice, and then, suddenly, on a dime ... they turn on you?" she added. "You would never believe it unless it happens to you. That's why you get hurt, because you can't really believe it’s true."

shelley duvall wb
Source: Warner Bros

She appeared in 'The Shining' and other films.

Gilroy also spoke out about the Dr. Phil appearance, noting it "did nothing for her" and just "put her on the map as an oddity."

However, things took a turn before she appeared on the program.

"It was great, all those years in L.A., really terrific. And when we moved, after the earthquake, it was terrific in Texas. Things went downhill when she started becoming afraid of things, maybe didn’t want to work. It's really hard to pin it on any one thing," Gilroy said of an earthquake destroying their home.

"She became paranoid and just kind of delusional, thinking she was being attacked. She tried to make calls to the F.B.I., and asked our neighbor to protect us," he continued. "It was just shocking that, suddenly, from normal, it went south like that."

shelley duval death shining
Source: mega

The actress stepped away from Hollywood.

Duvall, who appeared in Nashville, Roxanne and more, appeared in The Forest Hills, a horror/drama that came out in 2023. Gilroy praised her "acting abilities" while working on the latest flick.

