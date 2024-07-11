'The Shining' and 'Nashville' Star Shelley Duvall Dead at 75

Gilroy also spoke out about the Dr. Phil appearance, noting it "did nothing for her" and just "put her on the map as an oddity."

However, things took a turn before she appeared on the program.

"It was great, all those years in L.A., really terrific. And when we moved, after the earthquake, it was terrific in Texas. Things went downhill when she started becoming afraid of things, maybe didn’t want to work. It's really hard to pin it on any one thing," Gilroy said of an earthquake destroying their home.

"She became paranoid and just kind of delusional, thinking she was being attacked. She tried to make calls to the F.B.I., and asked our neighbor to protect us," he continued. "It was just shocking that, suddenly, from normal, it went south like that."