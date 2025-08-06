Jack Osbourne Says His 'Heart Is Full of So Much Sadness and Sorrow' After His Dad Ozzy's Death
Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne broke his silence just a few weeks after his legendary father passed away on July 22.
"I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad.' My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude," the star, 39, said via Instagram on Wednesday, August 6.
Jack Osbourne's Tribute
Jack posted a clip to social media with some throwback photos of the pair together.
"I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father. Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body...but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’ That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad," he added.
Of course, people were touched by the tribute.
One person wrote, "Beautiful words. We’re all behind you and your family holding you up during this time. You’ve all given us so much, it’s our turn to do the same for you 🤘🖤🤘," while another said, "He raised a good man. Sending you love 🫂."
A third person added, "Sending love and prayers to you and your family 🤍."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Osbourne clan previously confirmed Ozzy's death in a statement.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love," his family said in a statement. "We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Two weeks later, it was revealed that his cause of death was a heart attack, according to a death certificate filed by his daughter Aimee Osbourne at a registry in London, as well as coronary artery disease.
Kelly recently admitted her father's death has been tough on her.
"But from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," the Fashion Police alum, 40, spilled. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."
"Grief is strange — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be OK for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference," she added. "I'm holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind. Thank you for being there. I love you all so much."