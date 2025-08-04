or
Heartbroken Kelly Osbourne Admits She 'Will Not Be OK for a While' After Dad Ozzy's Sudden Death: 'Grief Is Strange'

Photo of Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne
Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne thanked fans show showing 'compassion' and 'support' after her dad Ozzy Osbourne's sudden death in July.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne gave fans an update on how she's doing after beloved dad Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76.

In a Monday, August 4, Instagram Story, the mother-of-one said she was struggling with what to write, as she doesn't know if her "words will ever be enough."

Photo of Kelly Osbourne admitted she 'will not be OK for a while' after he dad, Ozzy Osbourne, died.
Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne admitted she 'will not be OK for a while' after he dad, Ozzy Osbourne, died.

"But from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," the Fashion Police alum, 40, spilled. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

"Grief is strange — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be OK for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference," Kelly expressed. "I'm holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind."

"Thank you for being there. I love you all so much," she concluded, adding a broken heart emoji and the hashtags "#BirminghamForever" and "#OzzyForever."

Image of the fashionista thanked fans for their compassion and support.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

The fashionista thanked fans for their compassion and support.

As OK! reported, the rocker died after a battle with Parkinson's, with his loved ones confirming his death in a joint statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," their message read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Photo of a source claimed Kelly 'promised' her dad she wouldn't 'crumble in public.'
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

A source claimed Kelly 'promised' her dad she wouldn't 'crumble in public.'

Kelly looked emotional at the funeral procession held for the star on Wednesday, July 30, where she wore her dad's signature round tinted glasses.

One insider said Kelly is doing her best to stay strong amid the tragedy.

"The last few days have been a tough ride, but Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mom," the source spilled to a news outlet. "Of course, there have been tears, but she promised her dad — who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life — that she would not crumble in public."

Photo of Ozzy died after a battle with Parkinson's.
Source: mega

Ozzy died after a battle with Parkinson's.

Kelly is also "concerned about the impact this is having on" her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 72, Ozzy's widow, who looked very emotional at the ceremony.

"She and Ozzy were such a unique couple," the source noted. "Them being apart … is heartbreaking."

In addition to Kelly, Sharon and the Black Sabbath member welcomed daughter Aimee, 41, and son Jack, 39. He was also a father to two children with ex-wife Thelma Riley and adopted her son from a previous relationship.

