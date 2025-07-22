How Did Ozzy Osbourne Die? Inside the Black Sabbath Rocker's Cause of Death

Ozzy performed with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time on July 5, 2025, in the U.K. city of Birmingham. The singer performed from a throne for the show.

Kelly recognized how special the moment was and took to Instagram after the concert to reflect on the emotional experience, writing, “To say that yesterday was magic is an understatement!”

"I can’t even [write] this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and good bye in the most beautiful way!"