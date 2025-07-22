How Did Ozzy Osbourne Die? Inside the Black Sabbath Rocker's Cause of Death
Rock fans everywhere were saddened to hear the news of former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s death on July 22. With tributes pouring in, fans are curious to learn more about Osbourne’s official cause of death.
How Did Ozzy Osbourne Die?
Osbourne’s official cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but it’s believed to be related to his longstanding health issues. Multiple outlets reported in December 2024 that Ozzy was “aware of his own mortality” and preparing a “farewell” show.
What Happened to Ozzy Osbourne?
Osbourne's death at 76 years old was revealed in a statement by his family on July 22, 2025.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read a message signed by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, sons Jack Osbourne and Louis Osbourne, and daughters Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Ozzy Osbourne Declared His Last Show Weeks Earlier
Ozzy performed with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time on July 5, 2025, in the U.K. city of Birmingham. The singer performed from a throne for the show.
Kelly recognized how special the moment was and took to Instagram after the concert to reflect on the emotional experience, writing, “To say that yesterday was magic is an understatement!”
"I can’t even [write] this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and good bye in the most beautiful way!"
Ozzy Osbourne Revealed a Battle With Parkinson’s Disease in 2022
Ozzy revealed a battle with stage 2 Parkinson's during a 2020 interview with Good Morning America. His health and mobility only continued to suffer after a fourth spinal surgery, which was meant to fix damage from a 2019 fall, which dislodged metal rods placed in his back.
During a 2024 interview, Ozzy explained that the numerous procedures were taking a harsh toll on his body, emphasizing that he was done with the surgeries.
“Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck,” he said during an episode of the family’s “The Osbournes' Podcast.” “Which it is gonna be the final surgery because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”
Ozzy said the disease made everyday mobility a struggle, comparing it to bricks tied to his feet while he walked. “I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I’ve got diving boots on when I’m walking. I think it’s the nerves,” he said during the conversation.