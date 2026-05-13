'Unwell' Jack Osbourne Sparks Health Concerns With Unrecognizable Appearance Nearly 1 Year After Ozzy's Death: Photos
May 13 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Jack Osbourne's noticeably different appearance has fans concerned.
The youngest son of Sharon Osbourne and the late Ozzy Osbourne looked nearly unrecognizable in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, May 11, prompting worried reactions from followers.
Jack Osbourne Posed Alongside His Mother and Fiancée
"Happy Mother’s Day to the two most extraordinary women on the 🌍 ❤️🙏," he captioned the carousel of photos.
In the snaps, Jack was all smiles as he posed next to his 73-year-old mother and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart. He dressed casually in a blue sweatshirt and jeans, while Sharon sported a navy blue cardigan and matching pants.
His fiancée, with whom he shares daughters Maple Artemis and Ozzy Matilda, wore a coordinating set featuring colorful graphics prints.
Jack is also a father to Pearl, Andy and Minnie, from a previous relationship.
Jack Osbourne's 'Unwell' Appearance Sparks Fan Concern
Though Jack's sweet message to the women in his life was received well by fans, others pointed out his "unwell" appearance.
"What’s wrong with him? He looks sick," wrote one fan in the comments section, while another added, "Now what happened to Jack??? Looks so much older 😳."
"Jack, are you ok? You lost a lot of weight," a third shared their concern. "Stay blessed."
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Fans Suspected Possible Ozempic Use
Others blamed his changing look on the possible use of a weight loss medication.
One follower said, "Ozempic, brought to you by the Osbournes."
"It is so sad to witness you, your Mom and Kelly’s drastic weight loss, I hope you are all ok. You look so unwell…. 💔," a second observer said.
Sharon Osbourne Openly Confessed to Using Ozempic
Though Jack has yet to confess to possible Ozempic use, his mother has openly discussed taking the medication. In October 2023, Jack publicly spoke out against his mother's use of the weight loss drug, saying he didn't believe she needed it.
"I was not a fan of her doing it," he said during an appearance on the "Howie Mandel" podcast. "I think the amount of weight that she was saying she needed to lose, I was like, 'That doesn't seem like an Ozempic-worthy amount of weight, That seems like why don't you kind of go for a walk, you know, twice a day and cut out a few desserts.'"
The family lost its patriarch in July 2024 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, and sources say the family's concern is now focused on Sharon, with insiders fearing his death could be "too much for her to handle."