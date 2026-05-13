'Unwell' Jack Osbourne Sparks Health Concerns With Unrecognizable Appearance Nearly 1 Year After Ozzy's Death: Photos

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Jack Osbourne's noticeably different appearance has fans concerned. The youngest son of Sharon Osbourne and the late Ozzy Osbourne looked nearly unrecognizable in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, May 11, prompting worried reactions from followers.

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Jack Osbourne Posed Alongside His Mother and Fiancée

Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram Jack Osbourne shared a Mother's Day message dedicated to his mother, Sharon Osbourne, and fiancée, Aree Gearhart.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the two most extraordinary women on the 🌍 ❤️🙏," he captioned the carousel of photos. In the snaps, Jack was all smiles as he posed next to his 73-year-old mother and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart. He dressed casually in a blue sweatshirt and jeans, while Sharon sported a navy blue cardigan and matching pants. His fiancée, with whom he shares daughters Maple Artemis and Ozzy Matilda, wore a coordinating set featuring colorful graphics prints. Jack is also a father to Pearl, Andy and Minnie, from a previous relationship.

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Jack Osbourne's 'Unwell' Appearance Sparks Fan Concern

Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram Some fans guessed that Jack Osbourne's appearance looked different due to Ozempic use.

Though Jack's sweet message to the women in his life was received well by fans, others pointed out his "unwell" appearance. "What’s wrong with him? He looks sick," wrote one fan in the comments section, while another added, "Now what happened to Jack??? Looks so much older 😳." "Jack, are you ok? You lost a lot of weight," a third shared their concern. "Stay blessed."

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Fans Suspected Possible Ozempic Use

Source: MEGA Fans guessed that Jack Osbourne was possibly using Ozempic.

Others blamed his changing look on the possible use of a weight loss medication. One follower said, "Ozempic, brought to you by the Osbournes." "It is so sad to witness you, your Mom and Kelly’s drastic weight loss, I hope you are all ok. You look so unwell…. 💔," a second observer said.

Sharon Osbourne Openly Confessed to Using Ozempic

Source: MEGA Jack Osbourne openly disagreed with Sharon Osbourne's Ozempic use.