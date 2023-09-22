Sharon Osbourne Unrecognizable After 30-Pound Weight Loss From Ozempic, Star Admits She's Too Thin — See Her New Look
Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about her weight loss journey.
The matriarch discussed her experience while on the Wednesday, September 20, episode of Piers Morgan: Uncensored, where she was joined by husband Ozzy and their two youngest kids, Jack and Kelly.
"Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan," she quipped of how taking Ozempic has taken a toll on her from head to toe. "He calls me Nancy Reagan all the time!"
"It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin but it just happened," confessed the mom-of-three, 70. "I’ll probably put it all on again soon!"
Sharon admitted in a separate interview earlier this month that at her heaviest, she was at 230 lbs., but she's now under 100. Ozempic specifically helped her drop 30 lbs.
"I want to maintain at about 105 because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance," she shared.
The Talk alum explained that her body image struggles have always been "a mental thing."
"Sometimes, I would eat to punish myself and then I wouldn't eat to show that I had control of my life," she spilled to E! News. "I tried exercising, but I'm too lazy for that."
The TV star insisted she has no shame over taking the weight loss drug, and encourages others to do what's best for them. "Whatever you choose is up to you," she said. "It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine. We don't have to b-------."
Sharon has also gone under the knife in the name of weight loss, having had a gastric band surgery, and she's had countless plastic surgeries as well.
Unlike many celebrities, the former reality star doesn't shy away from talking about her procedures, noting on her family's podcast, "You can’t suddenly go out, and you’ve just had a full facelift and not talk about it."
"It's the elephant in the room. … Everybody knows you've done something. So, you might as well break that embarrassing silence and say, 'Oh, do you like it?' And it's ridiculous. It's not a sin to do it," she explained. "It's not. It's your personal choice. There should be no stigma to it. If I want to go and have [my] chin done or whatever it is, it's my choice. And I don't hide the fact. And I'll give people the truth about it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, not every nip and tuck went as planned, recalling how a botched facelift left her looking "like a Cyclops."
"It was the worst thing ever. One eye was higher than the other," she spilled. "I got some scarring … down by my nostril to the side of my lip, which I never had before. I can't even begin to tell you what this guy did to me. And then I had to wait for that to heal. And then I went to another surgeon who put it all right for me."