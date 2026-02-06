Sad Sharon Osbourne So Addicted to Staying by Ozzy's Graveside She Will 'Rarely See Children and Grandkids in U.S. for Rest of Her Life'
Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Shattered Sharon Osbourne has made a stark and emotional choice in the months since the death of her husband Ozzy Osbourne, with friends telling OK! she is determined to remain close to his grave in the U.K. even if it means spending far less time with her children and grandchildren in America.
Sharon, 73, the longtime television personality and music manager, has been seen in public since Ozzy's death at age 76 last year, appearing alongside her daughter Kelly Osbourne in November at a fashion-hosted dinner in London.
The appearance – Sharon's first as a widow – marked a rare moment away from the Buckinghamshire estate where Ozzy died in July from heart failure and where he is now buried.
Despite her recent brief return to public life, those close to Sharon say her priority remains honoring her late husband's final wishes rather than rebuilding her former transatlantic lifestyle.
Ozzy, who died after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, was buried on the grounds of the family's private estate, Welders House, a grade II-listed Georgian mansion in the village of Jordans.
The burial followed explicit instructions he shared publicly years earlier. In his 2010 autobiography I Am Ozzy, he wrote he wanted to be buried there "so the kids can make wine out of me and get p----- out of their heads."
He also recalled telling Sharon: "I've said to Sharon: Don't cremate me, whatever you do. I want to be put in the ground, in a nice garden somewhere, with a tree planted over my head. A crabapple tree, preferably."
A source close to the family said Sharon feels bound by that promise.
They said: "Sharon feels a deep sense of responsibility to honor Ozzy's final wishes, and in her mind that means remaining physically close to where he is buried. Being there gives her a feeling of connection and steadiness, even though she understands that it limits her ability to spend time with her family abroad."
Another source added: "Sharon has made a conscious decision to stay in Britain, fully aware that it will greatly reduce the time she spends with her children and grandchildren. From her perspective, that loss is painful but necessary, and not something she feels she can compromise on right now."
Following Ozzy's death, the couple's three children, Aimee, 42, Jack, 40, and Kelly, 41, returned to Los Angeles. Sharon has five grandchildren, four from Jack and one from Kelly, all based in the States.
Friends say the distance has been particularly painful, but Sharon has resisted pressure to relocate.
One family friend said: "She is pulled in two opposing directions every day. On one hand there is a powerful desire to be close to her children, and on the other an emotional attachment to Ozzy and the life they built together, which makes it incredibly difficult for her to step away."
Sharon's absence has already been felt. She did not travel to Australia to support Jack during his appearance on the ITV reality series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.
A source familiar with the situation said: "At this stage, the idea of leaving the U.K., even for a short period, feels overwhelming to her. She continues to support Jack in every possible way from a distance, but emotionally she does not feel able to remove herself from where she is."
Kelly, who has remained close to her mother, encouraged Sharon to attend the recent London event with her.
Writing on Instagram afterward, Kelly said: "I thought my mum looked beautiful and it was so nice to see her have a little fun! Thank you thank you thank you Rebecca (Vallance) we love you soooo much!"
Partygoers said mother and daughter stayed close throughout the evening.
The Osbournes' former family home in Los Angeles, located in Hancock Park, was listed for sale shortly before Ozzy's death for $18 million and has yet to sell.
A U.S.-based friend said: "Those of us close to her would love nothing more than for her to return. Being able to see her in person, to comfort her and support her, feels increasingly important to us."
For now, those close to Sharon say she has made her decision clear, and that her life will remain rooted in Britain, beside the place where Ozzy was laid to rest.