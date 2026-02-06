EXCLUSIVE Sad Sharon Osbourne So Addicted to Staying by Ozzy's Graveside She Will 'Rarely See Children and Grandkids in U.S. for Rest of Her Life' Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne wants to stay by Ozzy Osbourne's graveside, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Feb. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76.

The appearance – Sharon's first as a widow – marked a rare moment away from the Buckinghamshire estate where Ozzy died in July from heart failure and where he is now buried. Despite her recent brief return to public life, those close to Sharon say her priority remains honoring her late husband's final wishes rather than rebuilding her former transatlantic lifestyle. Ozzy, who died after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, was buried on the grounds of the family's private estate, Welders House, a grade II-listed Georgian mansion in the village of Jordans.

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne had a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

The burial followed explicit instructions he shared publicly years earlier. In his 2010 autobiography I Am Ozzy, he wrote he wanted to be buried there "so the kids can make wine out of me and get p----- out of their heads." He also recalled telling Sharon: "I've said to Sharon: Don't cremate me, whatever you do. I want to be put in the ground, in a nice garden somewhere, with a tree planted over my head. A crabapple tree, preferably." A source close to the family said Sharon feels bound by that promise.

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne wrote an autobiography, 'I Am Ozzy.'

They said: "Sharon feels a deep sense of responsibility to honor Ozzy's final wishes, and in her mind that means remaining physically close to where he is buried. Being there gives her a feeling of connection and steadiness, even though she understands that it limits her ability to spend time with her family abroad." Another source added: "Sharon has made a conscious decision to stay in Britain, fully aware that it will greatly reduce the time she spends with her children and grandchildren. From her perspective, that loss is painful but necessary, and not something she feels she can compromise on right now." Following Ozzy's death, the couple's three children, Aimee, 42, Jack, 40, and Kelly, 41, returned to Los Angeles. Sharon has five grandchildren, four from Jack and one from Kelly, all based in the States.

Friends say the distance has been particularly painful, but Sharon has resisted pressure to relocate. One family friend said: "She is pulled in two opposing directions every day. On one hand there is a powerful desire to be close to her children, and on the other an emotional attachment to Ozzy and the life they built together, which makes it incredibly difficult for her to step away." Sharon's absence has already been felt. She did not travel to Australia to support Jack during his appearance on the ITV reality series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. A source familiar with the situation said: "At this stage, the idea of leaving the U.K., even for a short period, feels overwhelming to her. She continues to support Jack in every possible way from a distance, but emotionally she does not feel able to remove herself from where she is." Kelly, who has remained close to her mother, encouraged Sharon to attend the recent London event with her. Writing on Instagram afterward, Kelly said: "I thought my mum looked beautiful and it was so nice to see her have a little fun! Thank you thank you thank you Rebecca (Vallance) we love you soooo much!"

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne has three kids.