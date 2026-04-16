Jack White Slams Donald Trump as 'Worst American of All Time' Over Viral Jesus Meme Backlash

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Jack White isn’t holding back. The Grammy-winning rocker has reignited his long-running feud with President Donald Trump, delivering one of his harshest public critiques yet after the president posted — and quickly deleted — an AI-generated image that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ.

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A Viral Image Sparks a Firestorm

Source: MEGA The backlash grew as the image intersected with religious tensions.

The controversy began when Trump shared an image of himself in flowing robes, bathed in light and seemingly healing a man — imagery widely interpreted as Christ-like. After backlash, the president removed the post and insisted it was misunderstood. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” Trump said. “And I do make people better.” The explanation did little to quell criticism. Instead, it added fuel to a growing cultural and political backlash, which White quickly seized on.

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White Escalates His Criticism

Source: MEGA He called Donald Trump the ‘worst American of all time.’

In a lengthy Instagram post, White declared Trump not just the “worst President in the history of America,” but the “Worst American of All Time.” “Hey evangelical Christians? Remember that anti-Christ you been squawking about all these years… Well…check out your boy now!” White wrote, directly addressing Trump’s religious supporters. The musician, who grew up in a strict Catholic household, framed the moment as a test of faith for those backing Trump, questioning how supporters reconcile their beliefs with the president’s actions. “How could any Catholic support him after he attacks the character of their Pope multiple times?” White added. “How did so many millions of people fall for this conman?”

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Religion, Politics and Celebrity Collide

Source: MEGA Jack White also criticized the president’s remarks about Pope Leo XIV.

White’s comments also referenced Trump’s recent attacks on Pope Leo XIV, whom the president called “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” intensifying tensions with religious communities already reacting to the AI image. For White, the combination of the post, the criticism of the pope, and the war in Iran paint a broader picture. “If the felonies, epstein files, rapes, bombing of schoolchildren… didn’t convince you that you fell for this deranged grifter, maybe this lil’ post will?” he wrote. The rocker also dismissed Trump’s explanation for the image, adding: “He lies, then lies about the lie, then doubles down on that lie with another lie and they Just. Keep. Falling. For. It.”

A Familiar Feud Goes Further

Source: MEGA The feud escalated with debates over politics and faith.