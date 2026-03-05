Jackson White Praises His Famous Mom Katey Sagal for Getting Sober

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Jackson White, who stars in the series Tell Me Lies, spoke highly of his mother, Katey Sagal. He praised the Married… With Children actress for her remarkable transformation, stating, “My mom got her s--- together.”

Source: Call Her Daddy/Youtube Jackson White credited his mother, Katey Sagal, for being there for him.

Struggles With Alcohol

White opened up about his personal struggles, revealing that he dealt with alcohol as a coping mechanism during his formative years. “I grew up between divorced parents,” he explained, discussing how this shaped his early experiences. The actor acknowledged that he used resentment as fuel in his relationships. However, he later realized that such behavior was self-destructive. He credits his mother’s journey to sobriety as an inspiration for his own growth, stating, “She did, she got her s--- together a long time ago.”

Source: Call Her Daddy/Youtube The actor discussed his past struggles.

Lessons From His Mother

During his interview with host Alex Cooper, White emphasized the importance of self-awareness in achieving personal goals. He stated, “You just gotta focus on it. You gotta have that self-knowledge though.” White also elaborated on the challenges of working alongside his mother in the show Tell Me Lies. Initially, he hesitated to share the spotlight, stating, “There’s a little kid thing where you’re like, no, it’s mine.” However, he eventually embraced the opportunity, recognizing it as a “full circle” moment.

Source: MEGA Katey Sagal is known for playing Peg Bundy on 'Married... with Children.'

A Unique Dynamic

In addition to working with his mother, White also starred alongside his girlfriend, Grace Van Patten. He admitted that it can be challenging to separate the on-screen relationships from real life. “You want to not let it blend, but I think it does,” he said, acknowledging the complexities of their shared experiences.

Source: MEGA The actor hopes to build a strong career of his own.

Katey Sagal’s Legacy

Her extensive career also includes roles in 8 Simple Rules and The Conners. White’s admiration for his mother highlights the importance of family and the lessons that can be learned from their journeys. As he pursues his own career, he carries with him the values instilled by Sagal.

Looking Ahead