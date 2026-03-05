or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Katey Sagal
OK LogoNEWS

Jackson White Praises His Famous Mom Katey Sagal for Getting Sober

split photo of Jackson White & Katey Sagal
Source: MEGA

Jackson White reflected on his mother Katey Sagal’s influence and the lessons that shaped his career.

Profile Image

March 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Jackson White, who stars in the series Tell Me Lies, spoke highly of his mother, Katey Sagal.

He praised the Married… With Children actress for her remarkable transformation, stating, “My mom got her s--- together.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jackson White credited his mother, Katey Sagal, for being there for him.
Source: Call Her Daddy/Youtube

Jackson White credited his mother, Katey Sagal, for being there for him.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Struggles With Alcohol

White opened up about his personal struggles, revealing that he dealt with alcohol as a coping mechanism during his formative years. “I grew up between divorced parents,” he explained, discussing how this shaped his early experiences.

The actor acknowledged that he used resentment as fuel in his relationships. However, he later realized that such behavior was self-destructive. He credits his mother’s journey to sobriety as an inspiration for his own growth, stating, “She did, she got her s--- together a long time ago.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actor discussed his past struggles.
Source: Call Her Daddy/Youtube

The actor discussed his past struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Lessons From His Mother

During his interview with host Alex Cooper, White emphasized the importance of self-awareness in achieving personal goals. He stated, “You just gotta focus on it. You gotta have that self-knowledge though.”

White also elaborated on the challenges of working alongside his mother in the show Tell Me Lies. Initially, he hesitated to share the spotlight, stating, “There’s a little kid thing where you’re like, no, it’s mine.” However, he eventually embraced the opportunity, recognizing it as a “full circle” moment.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Katey Sagal is known for playing Peg Bundy on 'Married... with Children.'
Source: MEGA

Katey Sagal is known for playing Peg Bundy on 'Married... with Children.'

MORE ON:
Katey Sagal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Unique Dynamic

In addition to working with his mother, White also starred alongside his girlfriend, Grace Van Patten. He admitted that it can be challenging to separate the on-screen relationships from real life. “You want to not let it blend, but I think it does,” he said, acknowledging the complexities of their shared experiences.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actor hopes to build a strong career of his own.
Source: MEGA

The actor hopes to build a strong career of his own.

Article continues below advertisement

Katey Sagal’s Legacy

Her extensive career also includes roles in 8 Simple Rules and The Conners.

White’s admiration for his mother highlights the importance of family and the lessons that can be learned from their journeys. As he pursues his own career, he carries with him the values instilled by Sagal.

Looking Ahead

White remains hopeful about his future endeavors in Hollywood. He aspires to achieve great things, stating, “I want a lot of things.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.