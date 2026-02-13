Is 'Tell Me Lies' Based on a True Story? Inside the Author's College Experience and Ex-Boyfriend
Feb. 13 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Season 3 of Tell Me Lies, featuring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, premiered on Hulu on January 13.
Based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, the series portrays a toxic relationship that begins in college and unfolds over several years.
In a revealing essay for The Cut, Lovering shared that her novel was inspired by her own past relationship. She described Stephen DeMarco, the character played by White, as a "manipulative narcissist." While the series may appear sensational, it draws heavily from her genuine emotional experiences.
Lovering noted that she initially felt compelled to conceal the truth behind DeMarco, rehearsing responses to inquiries about his character. “I’m tired of pretending I don’t know the specific pain that comes from giving your heart to someone who was never really yours,” she stated.
Discussing the story's inspiration, Lovering explained, “I was inspired to write Tell Me Lies in the wake of a toxic relationship I experienced in college.”
She acknowledged that many women face similar situations, which often remain unspoken.
Lovering’s goal was to craft a narrative that resonates with those who have endured similar emotional turmoil.
In a December 2022 interview, she emphasized that while the dynamic between Lucy and Stephen reflects her experiences, not all plot points mirror her life. “I’m always honest with anyone who asks that the dynamic between Lucy and Stephen is definitely something I’ve experienced,” she noted.
Lovering clarified that while Stephen is not a direct representation of her past partner, a person inspired the character. “I’ve been so hesitant — and scared — to talk about the 'real' Stephen,” she admitted.
The author’s relationship with the real “Stephen” was fraught with emotional conflict. Lovering described it as a “vicious cycle,” one that ultimately ended on his terms. “It didn’t end with some pivotal realization on my behalf. It ended because he decided it should,” she reflected.
Through writing, Lovering found a sense of healing, transforming her feelings of shame into acceptance. “I used to feel a ton of shame around the toxic relationship that I experienced,” she stated.
Now married with three children, Lovering has moved forward, but her past continues to influence her storytelling.