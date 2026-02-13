or
Is 'Tell Me Lies' Based on a True Story? Inside the Author's College Experience and Ex-Boyfriend

photo of Tell Me Lies cast.
Source: mega

'Tell Me Lies' author Carola Lovering shared the toxic real-life relationship that inspired the show.

Profile Image

Feb. 13 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Season 3 of Tell Me Lies, featuring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, premiered on Hulu on January 13.

Based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, the series portrays a toxic relationship that begins in college and unfolds over several years.

image of 'Tell Me Lies' is based on author Carola Lovering’s own toxic college relationship.
Source: MEGA

'Tell Me Lies' is based on author Carola Lovering's own toxic college relationship.

In a revealing essay for The Cut, Lovering shared that her novel was inspired by her own past relationship. She described Stephen DeMarco, the character played by White, as a "manipulative narcissist." While the series may appear sensational, it draws heavily from her genuine emotional experiences.

image of The star revealed the character Stephen was inspired by a manipulative ex.
Source: MEGA

The star revealed the character Stephen was inspired by a manipulative ex.

Lovering noted that she initially felt compelled to conceal the truth behind DeMarco, rehearsing responses to inquiries about his character. “I’m tired of pretending I don’t know the specific pain that comes from giving your heart to someone who was never really yours,” she stated.

image of Carola Lovering said the emotional pain in the story is very real.
Source: MEGA

Carola Lovering said the emotional pain in the story is very real.

Discussing the story's inspiration, Lovering explained, “I was inspired to write Tell Me Lies in the wake of a toxic relationship I experienced in college.”

She acknowledged that many women face similar situations, which often remain unspoken.

Lovering’s goal was to craft a narrative that resonates with those who have endured similar emotional turmoil.

image of Not all the plot points mirror the author's life.
Source: Hulu

Not all the plot points mirror the author's life.

In a December 2022 interview, she emphasized that while the dynamic between Lucy and Stephen reflects her experiences, not all plot points mirror her life. “I’m always honest with anyone who asks that the dynamic between Lucy and Stephen is definitely something I’ve experienced,” she noted.

Lovering clarified that while Stephen is not a direct representation of her past partner, a person inspired the character. “I’ve been so hesitant — and scared — to talk about the 'real' Stephen,” she admitted.

The author’s relationship with the real “Stephen” was fraught with emotional conflict. Lovering described it as a “vicious cycle,” one that ultimately ended on his terms. “It didn’t end with some pivotal realization on my behalf. It ended because he decided it should,” she reflected.

image of The show is on Hulu.
Source: @carolatlovering/Instagram

The show is on Hulu.

Through writing, Lovering found a sense of healing, transforming her feelings of shame into acceptance. “I used to feel a ton of shame around the toxic relationship that I experienced,” she stated.

Now married with three children, Lovering has moved forward, but her past continues to influence her storytelling.

