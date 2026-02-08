Inside 'Tell Me Lies' Stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White's Romance: 6 Things to Know About Their Relationship

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White Met Long Before They Auditioned for 'Tell Me Lies'

Source: BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in the hit Hulu series 'Tell Me Lies.'

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White's real-life relationship is worlds apart from the one their Tell Me Lies characters share. The hit Hulu show stars the real-life couple as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco respectively. While it officially premiered in September 2022, the two main stars knew each other long before they auditioned for their respective roles. "The first time we met was on Zoom for the chemistry [read] of Tell Me Lies," Van Patten said on a BuzzFeed Celeb video, which White corrected. "That's wrong. We were at a birthday party and you were there with your godmother, and I was there…" he responded before Van Patten interrupted him. She added, "He was in a movie with my friend. I met him when I was leaving, and then the first time we met, I told him that we met and you [White] clearly pretended to remember." During an October 2025 appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Van Patten admitted she initially did not like White when they had the chemistry read. "I was like, 'Alright. It's fine. Maybe we won't get along. But, like, he's perfect for the part, and he's so talented and great,'" she said. However, things changed when they "vibed instantly" during a dinner after the initial Zoom meeting. "We were both like, we both have a crush on each other. This is probably the worst thing that could happen. And we sat on a stoop for I think, like, six hours and talked about every reason why we should not act on this. And then I kissed him," she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackson White Confessed He Has a Crush on Grace Van Patten After 'Tell Me Lies' Premiere

Source: MEGA Grace Van Patten and Jackson White support each other on and off the set.

After the September 2022 premiere of Tell Me Lies, White revealed he had "such a crush" on his costar. "I hope [dating] happens. I don't know. Our lives are built in together. It's crazy, we have so much to do together," he expressed on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in October 2022. Van Patten felt the same, sharing on The Rundown that White was her "biggest crush ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White Have Made Several Appearances Together

Source: MEGA Grace Van Patten and Jackson White keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Although Van Patten and White did not directly confirm their romance at the time, they showed off their chemistry at different gatherings and red carpet events, including at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show, the CFDA Fashion Awards 2022, the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party and the 2nd Annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala, to name a few.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jackson White's Mother Confirmed His Romance With Grace Van Patten

Source: MEGA The matriarch said in a 2024 interview that Jackson White and Grace Van Patten had been together for two years.

While on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast in January 2024, White's mother, Katey Sagal, ended the dating chatter by confirming her son's relationship with Van Patten. "My son is on a television show and his girlfriend is the lead [too]. They play love interests and [they are dating in real life]. They have been for two years," she shared. Sagal revealed White and Van Patten's relationship began following the Tell Me Lies audition, adding, "They had such great chemistry."

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White Gushed About Their Relationship

Source: MEGA They recently made headlines when they posed in Calvin Klein's Valentine's Day campaign.

In August 2024, Van Patten gushed about her lover while sharing her experience working with him on the second season of Tell Me Lies. "I was super nervous because he knows me better than anyone and I know him pretty d--- well," she told Only Natural Diamonds. She added, "My nervousness came from he's going to know when I'm acting. He's going to know when I'm being bad and he's going to be like, 'Nope, that's not how you do it.' But also, I have never felt so safe and comfortable, like being able to try things. And we work so well together, and I love working with him not just because he's my boyfriend but because he's so talented and giving and present." White also opened up about their connection, telling Decider, "As for the relationship influencing the role — it helps because you're so comfortable with someone. So you can go and feel free to try stuff, and there's not a politeness to it. It's just very all out there."

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Van Patten Wants to Keep Things Private

Source: MEGA Grace Van Patten opened up about dating Jackson White in an interview.