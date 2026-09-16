Jaclyn Smith Wears Dress She Wore to Her Son's Wedding to 2026 Emmys: Photos

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Jaclyn Smith is the queen of sustainable chic. Unlike Lizzie McGuire, the legendary actress, 80, is not scared of a well-timed outfit repeat. Case in point? Smith repurposed her mother-of-the-groom dress from her son's 2023 wedding for the 2026 Emmys red carpet.

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Jaclyn Smith Dazzled in Her Mother-of-the Groom Gown at the 2026 Emmys

Source: EXTRATV/YOUTUBE Jaclyn Smith was an outfit repeater at the 2026 Emmys.

The Charlie's Angels alum didn't hide the fact that she wasn't wearing a new dress for the TV awards — nor did she feel the need to apologize. "This feels like I’m in my nightgown," she said on the red carpet, explaining how comfortable the gown is (via People). "I like the color. And to be very honest, I’ve worn this gown before." Though she had her naysayers about her choice of outfit, she invoked Kate Middleton as her defence. "And everybody said, 'How can you do that?' And I said, 'Well, if Princess Kate can rewear something, I can rewear something,'" she told reporters.

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Jaclyn Smith First Wore the Stunning Dress for Her Son's 2023 Wedding

Source: @REALJACLYNSMITH/INSTAGRAM Jaclyn Smith first wore the gown for her son's 2023 wedding.

The dress in question is a gorgeous pastel mint color, embellished with bold feathers and gems. She debuted the dress at her son Gaston Richmond's 2023 wedding to Bonnie Lane, sharing the look on Instagram after the fact. At the time, she captioned the post, "Right before my son Gaston walked down the aisle to his bride this weekend." Smith is also mom to daughter Spencer Margaret Richmond and shares both children with ex-husband Anthony B. Richmond.

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Fans Gushed About Jaclyn Smith's Emmys Look

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Source: TAMMIE ARROYO/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Fans thought Smith looked fantastic.

When Us Weekly posted footage of Smith rewearing the dress at the Emmys, fans gushed about how amazing she looked. "Still gorgeous after all these years 🤍🤍🫶🏻👩🏼," one person said. "Jaclyn Smith most gorgeous angel," said another.

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Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY/YOUTUBE

The Original 'Charlie's Angels' Had a Reunion at the 2026 Emmys

Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY/YOUTUBE The Emmys hosted a 'Charlie's Angels' reunion.