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Jaclyn Smith Wears Dress She Wore to Her Son's Wedding to 2026 Emmys: Photos

Photos of Jaclyn Smith.
Source: EXTRATV/YOUTUBE

Jaclyn Smith rewore a dress to the Emmys.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Jaclyn Smith is the queen of sustainable chic.

Unlike Lizzie McGuire, the legendary actress, 80, is not scared of a well-timed outfit repeat. Case in point? Smith repurposed her mother-of-the-groom dress from her son's 2023 wedding for the 2026 Emmys red carpet.

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Jaclyn Smith Dazzled in Her Mother-of-the Groom Gown at the 2026 Emmys

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image of Jaclyn Smith was an outfit repeater at the 2026 Emmys.
Source: EXTRATV/YOUTUBE

Jaclyn Smith was an outfit repeater at the 2026 Emmys.

The Charlie's Angels alum didn't hide the fact that she wasn't wearing a new dress for the TV awards — nor did she feel the need to apologize.

"This feels like I’m in my nightgown," she said on the red carpet, explaining how comfortable the gown is (via People). "I like the color. And to be very honest, I’ve worn this gown before."

Though she had her naysayers about her choice of outfit, she invoked Kate Middleton as her defence.

"And everybody said, 'How can you do that?' And I said, 'Well, if Princess Kate can rewear something, I can rewear something,'" she told reporters.

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Jaclyn Smith First Wore the Stunning Dress for Her Son's 2023 Wedding

Photo of Jaclyn Smith first wore the gown for her son's 2023 wedding.
Source: @REALJACLYNSMITH/INSTAGRAM

Jaclyn Smith first wore the gown for her son's 2023 wedding.

The dress in question is a gorgeous pastel mint color, embellished with bold feathers and gems. She debuted the dress at her son Gaston Richmond's 2023 wedding to Bonnie Lane, sharing the look on Instagram after the fact.

At the time, she captioned the post, "Right before my son Gaston walked down the aisle to his bride this weekend."

Smith is also mom to daughter Spencer Margaret Richmond and shares both children with ex-husband Anthony B. Richmond.

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Fans Gushed About Jaclyn Smith's Emmys Look

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Photo of Fans thought Smith looked fantastic.
Source: TAMMIE ARROYO/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Fans thought Smith looked fantastic.

When Us Weekly posted footage of Smith rewearing the dress at the Emmys, fans gushed about how amazing she looked.

"Still gorgeous after all these years 🤍🤍🫶🏻👩🏼," one person said.

"Jaclyn Smith most gorgeous angel," said another.

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Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY/YOUTUBE

The Original 'Charlie's Angels' Had a Reunion at the 2026 Emmys

Photo of The Emmys hosted a 'Charlie's Angels' reunion.
Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY/YOUTUBE

The Emmys hosted a 'Charlie's Angels' reunion.

Smith, Cheryl Ladd and Kate Jackson had a sweet Charlie's Angels reunion at the TV awards show, to celebrate 50 years of the iconic '70s series.

They took to the stage to present the award for Outstanding Drama Series, and grabbed the opportunity to honor their late costar Farrah Fawcett.

"I would like to acknowledge someone not standing with us tonight, and that’s my friend, Farrah Fawcett," Smith said (via People). "She’s here with us in everyone’s collective memory."

Jackson said, "Farrah was the shiniest angel of all. She was loved by millions of people all over the world, and she still is today. They’ll never forget her, and neither will we. I’m sure you won’t either."

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