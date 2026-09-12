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Jaclyn Smith Says She and Her 'Charlie's Angels' Castmates Declined a Whopping $1 Million Each to Strip Down for 'Hustler'

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Jaclyn Smith revealed she and her 'Charlie's Angels' costars were offered $1 million each to pose for 'Hustler.'

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Sept. 12 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

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Charlie's Angels stars Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith became household names when the crime drama premiered on ABC in 1976.

So much so, that each of the actresses was offered a hefty sum to pose in their birthday suits for Hustler magazine.

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Jaclyn Smith Said the Public Response to 'Charlie's Angels' Was Like a 'Tidal Wave'

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Source: MEGA

'Charlie's Angels' premiered on ABC in 1976.

Smith, 80, penned in her new memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, that “overnight,” they “were on the cover of every magazine, every tabloid.”

“The public response arrived like a tidal wave: magazine stories, crowds, the shock of being recognized in places where no one had known our names before. It was intoxicating and disorienting all at once. You begin to understand how quickly the world can take possession of you,” she continued.

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Jaclyn Smith Iconically Starred as Kelly Garrett on 'Charlie's Angels'

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'Charlie's Angels' starred Cheryl Ladd, Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson.

“We were offered six-figure endorsement deals. Hustler magazine offered us a million dollars each to pose nude (we declined),” she wrote.

Smith famously played Kelly Garrett on the show, while Jackson, 77, portrayed Sabrina Duncan and the late Fawcett starred as Jill Munroe.

Fawcett died in June 2009 at the age of 62 due to cancer.

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Jaclyn Smith Was Paid Just $3,000 an Episode Throughout the Run Until the Final Season

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Jaclyn Smith was paid $100,000 per episode by the final season.

Smith also recalled in her book that she was paid a meager $3,000 per episode compared to Fawcett’s $5,000 and Jackson’s $10,000. However, by the fifth and final season, Smith haggled her salary and ended up earning a staggering six-figures per episode.

“I’d renegotiated my salary, which had gradually gone up from $5,000 per episode to $70,000. For season five, it would spike to $100,000 per episode, which made me one of the highest-paid women in television,” she explained.

Elsewhere in her book, Smith noted that amid her blossoming fame, she began to notice the perks of starring on a hit TV show.

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Jaclyn Smith reunited with her costars to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary in April.

“When I took my nephews to Disneyland, we didn’t have to stand in line,” she wrote. “When I visited Martha’s Vineyard, the hotel owner insisted we take out his yacht, no charge. If we wanted to eat at any restaurant, we could just walk in and get the best table.”

Back in April, Smith reunited with Jackson, as well as costar Cheryl Ladd to celebrate Charlie's Angels' landmark 50th anniversary at PaleyFest at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

“It was three women chasing danger instead of being rescued from it. Independent, not defined by the man in their life, and it gave women permission to step out of the mold,” Smith said at the time of the series' significance.

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