Jaclyn Smith Says She and Her 'Charlie's Angels' Castmates Declined a Whopping $1 Million Each to Strip Down for 'Hustler'

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Jaclyn Smith Said the Public Response to 'Charlie's Angels' Was Like a 'Tidal Wave'

Source: MEGA 'Charlie's Angels' premiered on ABC in 1976.

Smith, 80, penned in her new memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, that “overnight,” they “were on the cover of every magazine, every tabloid.” “The public response arrived like a tidal wave: magazine stories, crowds, the shock of being recognized in places where no one had known our names before. It was intoxicating and disorienting all at once. You begin to understand how quickly the world can take possession of you,” she continued.

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Jaclyn Smith Iconically Starred as Kelly Garrett on 'Charlie's Angels'

Source: MEGA 'Charlie's Angels' starred Cheryl Ladd, Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson.

“We were offered six-figure endorsement deals. Hustler magazine offered us a million dollars each to pose nude (we declined),” she wrote. Smith famously played Kelly Garrett on the show, while Jackson, 77, portrayed Sabrina Duncan and the late Fawcett starred as Jill Munroe. Fawcett died in June 2009 at the age of 62 due to cancer.

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Jaclyn Smith Was Paid Just $3,000 an Episode Throughout the Run Until the Final Season

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith was paid $100,000 per episode by the final season.

Smith also recalled in her book that she was paid a meager $3,000 per episode compared to Fawcett’s $5,000 and Jackson’s $10,000. However, by the fifth and final season, Smith haggled her salary and ended up earning a staggering six-figures per episode. “I’d renegotiated my salary, which had gradually gone up from $5,000 per episode to $70,000. For season five, it would spike to $100,000 per episode, which made me one of the highest-paid women in television,” she explained. Elsewhere in her book, Smith noted that amid her blossoming fame, she began to notice the perks of starring on a hit TV show.

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith reunited with her costars to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary in April.