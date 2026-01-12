Jacob Elordi and Ana de Armas Fuel Romance Rumors With Cozy 2026 Golden Globes Moment
Jan. 12 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
New couple alert?
Jacob Elordi and Ana de Armas sparked major dating buzz after fans spotted the two together at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi Spotted Holding Hands
The Frankenstein actor, 28, and Eden star, 37, were spotted in deep conversation during the awards show on Sunday, January 11, which took place in Beverly Hills, California.
The actress, who stunned in a custom floor-length Louis Vuitton gown featuring a cheeky slit, appeared all smiles as she gazed up at the tall leading man.
At one point, the pair was spotted holding hands and seen sharing a laugh before the ceremony began.
Fans Ship Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi as Hollywood's New Hottest Couple
Fans were quick to weigh in on the flirty exchange, with many already labeling them Hollywood's next hottest couple.
"I'd f------ get seizure [sic] if Ana de Armas ever looked at me like that," one user wrote via X, while another added, "They look so good."
A third penned, "Look at me i’m jacob elordi i’m 6’5, handsome, one of the best actors of my generation and all the beautiful & talented actresses are clearly into me."
Fans Hope Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi Reunite on Screen
Some fans hoped another project might be in the works for the A-listers, given that the duo previously teamed up on the 2022 film Deep Water.
"I need both to do an another movie pleaseeee," one fan hoped. "This is the kind of interaction that excites people who actually watch films, not just trailers."
"Finally, a reunion we’ve all been waiting for!" another user added.
Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi Are Both Newly Single
Both actors are recently single, as the Euphoria actor's split from Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade was confirmed last August after an on-and-off relationship that began in 2021.
More recently, de Armas called it quits with Tom Cruise in November 2025. The split was reportedly the Cuban actress' "idea," as she felt things were getting too serious too soon.
“Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going,” despite their 'undeniable chemistry,'" a source told a news outlet at the time. “They will see how things go in the future… Tom and Ana are done for now."
The insider explained that de Armas "still likes [Cruise] a lot," and the door was open for a potential friendship.