Kylie Jenner Glows in Glitzy Corset Gown Ahead of 2026 Golden Globes: Photos
Jan. 11 2026, Published 7:42 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is bringing major disco vibes to the 2026 Golden Globes.
The reality star, 28, gave a sneak peek at her red carpet look in an Instagram post from her room on Sunday, January 11.
Jenner donned a corseted silver gown with a beaded neckline. She slicked her hair back into a low ponytail, illuminating her large diamond earrings.
She spritzed herself with Kylie Cosmetics perfume while getting ready for the event, writing, "New scent new me @kyliecosmetics."
In another Instagram Reel, the makeup mogul strutted down the hallway as she mugged for the camera.
"🫦," she simply captioned her video.
Jenner will be her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's date for the Golden Globes. In 2025, the couple famously made their first public appearance together at the awards show.
Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for Marty Supreme, was seated next to the Kardashians star.
Timothée Chalamet Gushed Over Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards
On January 4, 2026, Chalamet, 30, gave a sweet shout-out to his girlfriend while accepting the award for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards.
“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said on stage.
Jenner mouthed back to him, “I love you.”
Body language expert Judi James told an outlet that "Kylie look[ed] less assured behind him.”
“Her anxiety is hinted at from the constant and unnecessary-looking auto-contact checking and self-preening rituals as she touches at her hair several times,” she pointed out. “The most powerful tell of a lack of self-confidence comes as she seems to place her thumbnail against her teeth in a self-comfort gesture."
However, insiders disagreed and claimed the couple is thriving.
“Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years."
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Getting Engaged Soon?
The insider also hinted that the duo may be nearing an engagement.
“Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon,” they alleged. “They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing.”
In April 2025, another source confirmed that Jenner is eager to tie the knot.
“Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture,” the insider said.
But her mother, Kris Jenner, has strict rules.
“Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation: she needs to protect her bank account,” the insider explained. “Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron-clad prenup.”