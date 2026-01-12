Kylie Jenner Glows in Glitzy Corset Gown Ahead of 2026 Golden Globes: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is bringing major disco vibes to the 2026 Golden Globes. The reality star, 28, gave a sneak peek at her red carpet look in an Instagram post from her room on Sunday, January 11. Jenner donned a corseted silver gown with a beaded neckline. She slicked her hair back into a low ponytail, illuminating her large diamond earrings.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is attending the 2026 Golden Globes.

She spritzed herself with Kylie Cosmetics perfume while getting ready for the event, writing, "New scent new me @kyliecosmetics." In another Instagram Reel, the makeup mogul strutted down the hallway as she mugged for the camera. "🫦," she simply captioned her video. Jenner will be her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's date for the Golden Globes. In 2025, the couple famously made their first public appearance together at the awards show. Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for Marty Supreme, was seated next to the Kardashians star.

Timothée Chalamet Gushed Over Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stunned in a floor-length silver gown.

On January 4, 2026, Chalamet, 30, gave a sweet shout-out to his girlfriend while accepting the award for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said on stage. Jenner mouthed back to him, “I love you.” Body language expert Judi James told an outlet that "Kylie look[ed] less assured behind him.” “Her anxiety is hinted at from the constant and unnecessary-looking auto-contact checking and self-preening rituals as she touches at her hair several times,” she pointed out. “The most powerful tell of a lack of self-confidence comes as she seems to place her thumbnail against her teeth in a self-comfort gesture."

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Timothée Chalamet thanked Kylie Jenner in his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

However, insiders disagreed and claimed the couple is thriving. “Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years."

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Getting Engaged Soon?

Source: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sat next to each other at the Golden Globes.