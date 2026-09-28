or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jacob Elordi
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jacob Elordi's 'Nervous' Reaction to Kendall Jenner's Runway Walk Was 'Intentional' and Not 'Performative,' Body Language Expert Claims

Photo of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi's body language proves that he's 'proud' of his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, according to an expert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi's "nervous" reaction to girlfriend Kendall Jenner's runway walk was "intentional," a body language expert claimed, as the actor faces accusations of being "performative."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sorrevia/TikTok

Fans thought it was adorable how 'nervous' Jacob Elordi appeared as he waited for Kendall Jenner.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi's 'Nervous' Reaction Decoded by Body Language Expert

Photo of Kendall Jenner closed out the Bottega Veneta show on September 26.
Source: @popbackupp/X

Kendall Jenner closed out the Bottega Veneta show on September 26.

"His more demonstrative, big movements are intentional," renowned celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Casino.org on Monday, September 28. "The very obvious 'wow' facial expression, the big show of filming Kendall, Elordi does it for her, to let her know wordlessly that he's seen her and is proud of her."

As OK! previously reported, the Euphoria actor, 29, was front row to support the reality TV star, 30, as she closed out the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week on September 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Body Language Expert Blasted Claims Jacob Elordi's Actions Were 'Performative'

Photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked in April.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked in April.

A viral video captured Elordi waiting in the audience for Jenner to walk down the runway. One of the actor's legs appeared to be shaking nervously as he clutched his digital camera, ready to snap a photo of her.

The body language expert defended the Frankenstein actor from claims that he was being "performative," adding, "Elordi's nervous feet are just a way of releasing tension. It lets us know that he's nervous, but chances are that this movement is automatic."

MORE ON:
Jacob Elordi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's Romance

Photo of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have yet to address their relationship.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have yet to address their relationship.

"His nervous reactions are involuntary, he probably can't even feel that he does them," the expert continued. "Tugging at his clothes, tapping his feet - those are habitual behaviours and are just part of his personality."

Though Jenner and Elordi have never publicly discussed their relationship, they sparked dating rumors in March when they were seen having a deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

At the time, insiders noted that Kendall normally didn't "go for actors," but her sister, Kylie Jenner, "opened her eyes to a new world" through her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Are 'Very Serious and Exclusive,' According to Sources

Photo of Sources claimed that Jacob Elordi 'brought out the best' in Kendall Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed that Jacob Elordi 'brought out the best' in Kendall Jenner.

Sources later told Us Weekly in July that Jacob and Kendall were "very serious and exclusive."

"Everyone around them can see how madly in love they are and how well their relationship works," the insider continued. "They both share a love for the outdoors, so traveling together and escaping into nature has become one of their favorite ways to spend quality time. Friends think Jacob brings out the best in Kendall, and she is really happy right now. Everyone approves of him, and it’s going well so far."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.