Jacob Elordi's 'Nervous' Reaction to Kendall Jenner's Runway Walk Was 'Intentional' and Not 'Performative,' Body Language Expert Claims

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Jacob Elordi's "nervous" reaction to girlfriend Kendall Jenner's runway walk was "intentional," a body language expert claimed, as the actor faces accusations of being "performative."

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Jacob Elordi's 'Nervous' Reaction Decoded by Body Language Expert

Source: @popbackupp/X Kendall Jenner closed out the Bottega Veneta show on September 26.

"His more demonstrative, big movements are intentional," renowned celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Casino.org on Monday, September 28. "The very obvious 'wow' facial expression, the big show of filming Kendall, Elordi does it for her, to let her know wordlessly that he's seen her and is proud of her." As OK! previously reported, the Euphoria actor, 29, was front row to support the reality TV star, 30, as she closed out the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week on September 26.

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Body Language Expert Blasted Claims Jacob Elordi's Actions Were 'Performative'

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked in April.

A viral video captured Elordi waiting in the audience for Jenner to walk down the runway. One of the actor's legs appeared to be shaking nervously as he clutched his digital camera, ready to snap a photo of her. The body language expert defended the Frankenstein actor from claims that he was being "performative," adding, "Elordi's nervous feet are just a way of releasing tension. It lets us know that he's nervous, but chances are that this movement is automatic."

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Inside Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's Romance

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have yet to address their relationship.

"His nervous reactions are involuntary, he probably can't even feel that he does them," the expert continued. "Tugging at his clothes, tapping his feet - those are habitual behaviours and are just part of his personality." Though Jenner and Elordi have never publicly discussed their relationship, they sparked dating rumors in March when they were seen having a deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. At the time, insiders noted that Kendall normally didn't "go for actors," but her sister, Kylie Jenner, "opened her eyes to a new world" through her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Are 'Very Serious and Exclusive,' According to Sources

Source: MEGA Sources claimed that Jacob Elordi 'brought out the best' in Kendall Jenner.