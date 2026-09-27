Jacob Elordi Supports Kendall Jenner as She Closes Bottega Veneta Fashion Show: Watch
Sept. 27 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Jacob Elordi showed some love for partner Kendall Jenner when she walked down the runway at Bottega Veneta's show at Milan Fashion Week.
The Euphoria alum, 29, was spotted watching the model, 30, from the front row on Saturday, September 26.
Kendall Jenner Donned a Black Dress to End the Show
Jenner closed the designer's Spring 2027 show and sported a long black gown that was draped around her body.
The reality star also sported black flats and she had her dark tresses slicked back behind her ears.
Jacob Elordi Sat Next to Other A-List Stars During the Event
Elordi provided quite the contrast with his ensemble, as he donned light khaki pants, red socks, sunglasses and a white sweater. A sleek brown belt and shiny watch completed the look.
The Kissing Booth actor was also spotting sitting next to stars Julianne Moore, Tyler the Creator and more as he watched the event unfold.
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Sparked Dating Rumors in April
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Jenner and Elordi first sparked romance rumors in April 2026, after they were spotted hanging out at Coachella.
The following month, the pair took a trip to Hawaii together, and they even went on several double dates with Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
A source told People in May the catwalk queen and the Oscar nominee were taking their romance slowly but surely.
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Want to Keep Their Relationship 'Low-key'
“They’re not trying to turn this into some big public thing,” the insider revealed. “They enjoy spending time together in more private settings.”
“They want to keep things low-key while they’re figuring things out naturally,” they continued. “Kendall really likes him though.”
Over the last few months, the lovebirds also jet-setted off to places such as Japan and Australia.
The Couple's May Hawaii Vacation 'Changed Everything'
"Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything," an insider dished to Page Six. "They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It's becoming a lot more serious than she expected."
“It’s been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along and fit naturally into their lives, because they honestly haven’t really had that in a long time,” the source added.
“Jacob’s just a really good guy,” the insider divulged. “He’s super respectful and easy to be around, and it’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”