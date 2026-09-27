Jacob Elordi Supports Kendall Jenner as She Closes Bottega Veneta Fashion Show: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi showed some love for partner Kendall Jenner when she walked down the runway at Bottega Veneta's show at Milan Fashion Week. The Euphoria alum, 29, was spotted watching the model, 30, from the front row on Saturday, September 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Donned a Black Dress to End the Show

jacob elordi's reaction to watching kendall jenner walk pic.twitter.com/okC7UCLXsx — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) September 26, 2026 Source: @popbackupp/X Kendall Jenner closed the Bottega Veneta show in Milan.

Jenner closed the designer's Spring 2027 show and sported a long black gown that was draped around her body. The reality star also sported black flats and she had her dark tresses slicked back behind her ears.

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi Sat Next to Other A-List Stars During the Event

Source: @popbackupp/X Kendall Jenner wore a black dress for the catwalk.

Elordi provided quite the contrast with his ensemble, as he donned light khaki pants, red socks, sunglasses and a white sweater. A sleek brown belt and shiny watch completed the look. The Kissing Booth actor was also spotting sitting next to stars Julianne Moore, Tyler the Creator and more as he watched the event unfold.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Sparked Dating Rumors in April

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @popbackupp/X Jacob Elordi wore an ivory sweater and khakis for the event.

Jenner and Elordi first sparked romance rumors in April 2026, after they were spotted hanging out at Coachella. The following month, the pair took a trip to Hawaii together, and they even went on several double dates with Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. A source told People in May the catwalk queen and the Oscar nominee were taking their romance slowly but surely.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Want to Keep Their Relationship 'Low-key'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi sparked romance rumors in April during Coachella.

“They’re not trying to turn this into some big public thing,” the insider revealed. “They enjoy spending time together in more private settings.” “They want to keep things low-key while they’re figuring things out naturally,” they continued. “Kendall really likes him though.” Over the last few months, the lovebirds also jet-setted off to places such as Japan and Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple's May Hawaii Vacation 'Changed Everything'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have a 'strong connection.'