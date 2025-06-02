or
Teen Mom's Jade Cline Calls Out Amber Portwood for Being Immature as Their Nasty Feud Explodes: 'You're Still on the Couch!'

Composite photo of Jade Cline and Amber Portwood
Source: @jadecline_/instagram;@realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Jade Cline and Amber Portwood's feud exploded, with the pair going back and forth on social media.

By:

June 2 2025, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Teen Mom star Jade Cline clapped back at Amber Portwood after the latter called her out on a recent TikTok Live.

“I stand 10 toes down on what I said on the season,” Cline shared, noting Portwood was upset about something she said on the show that was taped a while ago. “I said it last year in the beginning of the season, but I said what I said.”

5 Years Ago

Composite photo of Jade Cline and Ashley Jones
Source: @jadecline_/instagram;@ashleysiren/instagram

Ashley Jones and Jade Cline got into an altercation in 2022 while taping 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion.'

On her TikTok Live, Portwood advised Cline and Ashley Jones to “remember” when she was “between y’all before you started busting each other’s heads."

“Remember that stuff?” she added. “I do. You have my phone number… seventeen years and these chicks are trying to jump on here, talking about my life still. What are we doing right now in life?”

Cline addressed Portwood’s dig about her fight with Jones from the 2022 season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“That was like, what, five years ago?” Cline retorted. “Our whole point is that all of us have grown, evolved and changed, gotten older, gotten more mature. We were in our early twenties then, we’re getting into our late twenties now…. a lot of the girls have changed and evolved — and you’re still on the couch!”

Jade Cline Responds to Amber Portwood's Legal Threat

Photo of Jade Cline and Sean Austin
Source: @jadecline_/instagram

Jade Cline responded to Amber Portwood's cryptic threat of taking legal action against her or Jones.

Cline also responded to Portwood’s cryptic threat of potentially taking legal action against Cline and/or Jones for what they said about her, saying in order to “sue someone for defamation,” they “have to be saying things that are false or made up or incorrect.”

“What have I said that’s false, made up or incorrect?” Cline asked.

In a later TikTok Live, Cline stated, “Truly, from my heart and soul, I don’t give a f--- about [Portwood] or what she’s saying on TikTok. I do not give a f---.”

MORE ON:
Jade Cline

Amber Portwood Responds Again

Source: @spillthasweettea/TikTok

Amber Portwood said she liked Jade before going at her on TikTok Live.

Unsurprisingly, Portwood returned to TikTok Live to fire back at what Cline said.

“I like Jade. I like her,” she began. “I don’t know. If she doesn’t like me because of X, Y and Z, that’s on whatever she’s on. I don’t care. I’m not about to act like a child over the c---… I could say a lot of things right now, but I’m not going to do it. It’s just ridiculous."

Portwood then launched into an entire diatribe about her house.

Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood said she won't be 'talked down to by somebody who needs to remember a lot.'

“Go outside and show your car, show how big your house is,” Portwood continued, addressing Cline. “Do you ever see me or Maci [Bookout] or Cate [Lowell] talking about how big our houses are? That’s what I’ll get at. How about that? I’m done with it! I’m not about to get talked down to by somebody who needs to remember a lot!”

Cline has yet to respond to Portwood’s latest comments.

