Teen Mom's Jade Cline Calls Out Amber Portwood for Being Immature as Their Nasty Feud Explodes: 'You're Still on the Couch!'

On her TikTok Live, Portwood advised Cline and Ashley Jones to “remember” when she was “between y’all before you started busting each other’s heads."

“Remember that stuff?” she added. “I do. You have my phone number… seventeen years and these chicks are trying to jump on here, talking about my life still. What are we doing right now in life?”

Cline addressed Portwood’s dig about her fight with Jones from the 2022 season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“That was like, what, five years ago?” Cline retorted. “Our whole point is that all of us have grown, evolved and changed, gotten older, gotten more mature. We were in our early twenties then, we’re getting into our late twenties now…. a lot of the girls have changed and evolved — and you’re still on the couch!”