'Political Violence and Threats Will Not Be Tolerated,' Says U.S. Attorney After Arrest of Kansas Man for Alleged Threats Against Trump at Rally
Oct. 20 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser condemned the threats on President Donald Trump's life allegedly made by Kansas man Jaden Read ahead of the president's rally in the state.
"Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated," Kriegshauser wrote in a statement. "The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech."
Read Threatened to 'Kirk' Trump
Read was arrested for making public threats to kill Trump ahead of the president's trip to the state for a rally.
The 24-year-old was arrested on October 17 for posts he made in numerous comments sections on Facebook intimating he had purchased ammunition and was prepared to "Kirk" the president.
"Let's shoot Trump honestly, where's our shooter? I’m tired of living this money life," Read allegedly wrote in a comment under a post by news publication KAKE. "I just got a 308 and 305 round and I’m killing this p---."
In a separate post, he wrote, "Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself." A minute later, he referenced the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, posting, “IK [I know] where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around. Finna [sic] get kirked since yall couldn't help him."
Read Arrested on October 17
Read faces one federal count of threatening the president under Title 18, Section 871 of the United States Code. A federal magistrate judge found probable cause supporting the criminal complaint on October 17.
If convicted, Read could face up to five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised release.
Authorities did not clarify whether they had recovered firearms from Read or if they uncovered plans supporting his claims to be plotting a shooting.
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Trump Doesn't Mention Threat at Kansas Rally
Trump ultimately spoke in support of Republican Kansas Senator Roger Marshall on October 19.
The rally was yet another stop on Trump's marathon campaign tour, which has led him into deep red states where Republicans have become surprisingly vulnerable. Trump has previously made stops in states like Alaska, Texas and Ohio.
He did not mention the threats on his life at the Kansas rally in Park City, a suburb of Wichita. The White House and Secret Service have not commented on the threats either.
Trump Refuses a Bulletproof Vest
Trump has faced numerous threats on his life in the past two years. Notably, he was shot at at a rally in Butler, Penn., in 2024.
This April, a man attempted to shoot him and other White House officials at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Despite the numerous attempts on his life, the president has refused to wear a bulletproof vest. He has said he avoids wearing one out of fear of looking "20 to 25 pounds heavier."