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Donald Trump Facing Surge of Conspiracy Claims Suggesting He Staged White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Photo of President Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is facing conspiracy theory claims he staged the WHCD shooting.

May 23 2026, Published 5:01 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump is facing a surge of conspiracy claims suggesting the attempted assassination at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was staged after the president swiftly used the incident to justify his controversial White House ballroom project – and OK! has the inside track on the origins of the off-the-wall claims.

The incident unfolded on April 25 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., where an armed assailant, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was arrested by the Secret Service after attempting to storm the annual event.

The dinner, a longstanding gathering of political and media elites, marked the first time Trump had attended as president during either of his terms.

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Within hours of the attack, Trump appeared at a press conference in the West Wing, linking the latest attempt on his life to his proposed $400 million ballroom, arguing existing White House facilities were inadequate and insufficiently secure.

The planned structure, designed to host up to 1,000 guests, has already faced opposition from preservation groups and legal challenges.

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image of President Donald Trump was OK after the WHCD.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump was OK after the WHCD.

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Trump said: "I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House. It's actually a larger room, and it's a much more secure. It's got – it's drone-proof, it's bulletproof glass."

OK! can reveal the speed with which Trump returned to the project prompted widespread speculation online, with the term "staged" appearing in hundreds of thousands of social media posts within hours.

Theories – presented without evidence – suggested the attack may have been orchestrated to bolster support for the ballroom or distract from political pressures, including low approval ratings and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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image of President Donald Trump is focused on the White House ballroom project.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump is focused on the White House ballroom project.

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Sources familiar with the reaction said the narrative gained traction due to perceived inconsistencies and the president's response.

One source said: "What has fueled these claims is not just the shooting itself, but the immediacy with which it was repurposed as a political argument for Trump's ballroom. For some observers, that leap raised questions, even if there is no substantiated proof."

But another insider added: "The online environment amplifies doubt – once a theory takes hold, it spreads quickly, particularly when it aligns with pre-existing distrust of institutions or leadership."

Authorities have stated Allen acted alone, citing a manifesto in which he outlined plans to target government officials.

According to reports, he traveled from Torrance, Calif., and checked into the hotel days before the dinner, carrying multiple weapons.

Investigators said he intended to prioritize high-ranking figures, including the president, though he also expressed a desire to minimize casualties.

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image of Donald Trump's alleged shooter traveled from Torrance, Calif.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's alleged shooter traveled from Torrance, Calif.

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Theories have also focused on security arrangements at the event, with some attendees noting they appeared less stringent than in previous years.

Commentators pointed to the decision to remove Vice President J.D. Vance first during the evacuation as an unusual deviation from protocol, further fueling speculation.

Trump dismissed suggestions the attack was a so-called staged "false-flag" event, describing the idea as a "tough sell," while continuing to argue the shooting demonstrated the need for enhanced facilities.

A false flag attack is a hostile act, such as an attack, sabotage, or assassination, that is designed to disguise the actual source of responsibility and place the blame on another party, such as a rival government, group, or individual – with many conspiracy theorists claiming 9/11 was one such staged event to provide a springboard for a U.S. "war for oil" in the Middle East.

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He said online: "What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great military, secret service, law enforcement and, for different reasons, every president for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE."

Legal disputes over the ballroom continue, with preservationists challenging the demolition of existing structures and the scope of the White House.

A court ruling in March temporarily halted construction before allowing limited work to resume pending further hearings scheduled for June.

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Image of President Donald Trump dismissed claims the shooting was staged.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump dismissed claims the shooting was staged.

A federal grand jury has indicted Allen on multiple counts, including the attempted assassination of the president, assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, interstate transportation of firearms with felonious intent and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

During his formal arraignment before US District Judge Trevor McFadden on May 11, Allen's defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for all counts. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Allen remains held without bail in federal custody in Washington, D.C., and the judge has scheduled a status conference in the case for June 29.

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